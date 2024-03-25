John Mayer will be playing Glasgow this week.

A hugely-successful singer-songwriter and polymath, John Mayer has sold over 200 million records in a career that has been as critically acclaimed as it has been commercially successful.

Away from music he's dabbled in television presenting, comedy and writing - as well as curating a globally-important collection of watches worth tens of millions of dollars.

He's currently in the middle of his latest tour, simply entitled Solo, and there's good news for Scottish fans - with a gig in Glasgow.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is John Mayer playing Glasgow?

John Mayer play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his 'Solo' tour on Wednesday, March 27.

Will there be a support act?

John Mayer will be supported by Madison Cunningham. The American singer/songwirter was described by Rolling Stone magazine as "a new spin on West Coast folk-rock, with classical tendencies, electric guitars, jazz-school chord changes and alt-rock strut all living under the same roof". She won the Grammy for Best Folk Album last year for her latest record Revealer.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm. Expect Madison Cunningham to be on stage from 7.30pm, with John Mayer taking to the stage at 9pm. The show will end by 10.45pm for those needing to catch a bus or train home.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £78.35 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

The only age restriction for the gig is that all under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely John Mayer setlist?

John Mayer has been playing a broadly similar setlist during his Solo tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following dongs, played at a recent concert in Paris.