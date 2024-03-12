James Arthur will be playing Glasgow this week.

First rising to fame as the winner of the ninth series of X Factor in 2012 - his winner's single Impossible went on to sell over 2.5 million copies - James Arthur has become one of Britain's most successful singers.

His fifth studio album, Bitter Sweet Love, was released in January and topped the UK album chart.

He's in the middle of a huge world tour at the moment, and there's good news for Scottish fans - with a gig in Glasgow.

When is James Arthur playing Glasgow?

James Arthur plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his 'Bitter Sweet Love' tour on Wednesday, March 13.

Will there be a support act?

James Arthur will be supported by Dean Lewis. The Australian pop singer-songwriter is best known for his 2016 single Waves which was a huge hit in his home country. He has two studio albums under his belt - 2019's A Place We Knew and 2022's The Hardest Love. He has won three ARIA Awards - Australia's equivilent of the BRIT Awards.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with Dean Lewis expected to take to the stage by 7.10pm. James Arthur will be playing from around 9pm, with the gig set to end by 11pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig you're out of luck - it's a complete sellout. You can keep an eye out for resale tickets here though.

Are there any age restrictions?

The only age restriction is that all under 14s having to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely James Arthur setlist?

James Arthur has pretty much been playing the same set throughout the tour so expect to hear most - if not all - of the following: