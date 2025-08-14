Jack Savoretti Kelvingrove Bandstand Stage Times: Glasgow set times, support, weather forecast, tickets, setlist
English-Italian singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti rose to fame with debut album Between the Minds in 2007, helped by bagging a support spot on Corinne Bailey Rae’s European tour of the same year.
Since then he’s released a total of eight studio albums, most recently 2024’ Miss Italian, with 2019’s Singing to Strangers hitting the top spot in the UK album charts.
He’s currently on tour in support of his latest album and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Jack Savoretti playing Glasgow?
Jack Savoretti plays Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on Thursday, August 14.
Who is supporting Jack Savoretti at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?
Jack Savoretti will be supported in Glasgow by English singer-songwriter Rhys Lewis. Lewis has released two studio albums to date - his debutThings I Chose to Remember and 2023’s Corner of the Sky.
What are the stage times for Jack Savoretti at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?
Here’s how the evening will play out:
- Doors: 6.30pm
- Rhys Lewis: 7.45pm
- Interval: 8.30pm
- Jack Savoretti: 9pm
- Finish: 10.40pm at latest
Can I still get tickets for Jack Savoretti’s Glasgow concert?
If you are looking for a late ticket you are out of luck - it’s a sell out. You can check for last minute availability and resale tickets here. Keep in mind you’ll need to pay fees on top of any advertised price.
Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted and it’s suggested the show is only suitable for those over the age of 14. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What’s the weather forecast for the Jack Savoretti gig?
It’s currently looking like it’s going to be a stunning evening with not a cloud in the sky and temperatures peaking at about 23C. Remember the sunscreen.
What is the likely Jack Savoretti setlist for Glasgow?
Saboretti seems to be playing a near-identical setlist every night of his current tour. Expect to hear following in Glasgow.
- Non Ho Capito Niente((Intro))
- Candlelight
- We Are Bound
- Ultime Parole
- When We Were Lovers
- Greatest Mistake
- Ancora tu
- Casa Colorata
- Do It For Love
- What More Can i Do?
- Knock Knock
- Miss Italia
- Bada Bing, Bada Boom
- Back Where I Belong
- Home
- Dancing Through The Rain
- The Way You Said Goodbye
- Io che non vivo (senza te) / You Don't Have to Say You Love Me
