Isle of Wight Festival 2020 line-up: tickets, presale details, dates and full list of acts as Lewis Capaldi confirmed

The Isle of Wight Festival has announced the first names to be gracing the line-up of next year's edition, including a string of headliners.

The festival celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2020, and though the first Isle of Wight festival actually took place in 1968 (headlined by Jefferson Airplane), it's the 1970 edition of the event that really put it on the map.

Here's everything you need to know about it:

Who's headlining Isle of Wight 2020?

For the 2020 edition, generations collide as 23-year old upstart singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and the 70-year old Lionel Richie co-headline the Friday night.

Following the live music, special guest Pete Tong will bring the spirit of the White Isle to the Isle of Wight as he closes the Main Stage with a DJ set of his Ibiza Classics.

Northern Irish rockers Snow Patrol and electronic duo The Chemical Brothers will co-headline on the Saturday, and will be joined by up-and-coming Geordie rocker Sam Fender and former X-Factor winner James Arthur.

British music icons and purveyors of triumphant pop music Duran Duran, in a UK festival exclusive, will close the Main Stage on Sunday night.

Acts also announced are (in alphabetical order): Becky Hill, Dido, Example, Happy Mondays, JC Stewart, Kaiser Chiefs, Maisie Peters, Primal Scream, Shed Seven, Sigma (DJ set), Supergrass, The Manor.

Lewis Capaldi said: said: "Buzzing to be playing The Isle of Wight Festival next year!!

"Going to try and keep the other day clear so I can get a few scoops in after I play! See ya next year yaaaaaaas."

Lionel Richie said: "I'm excited to be playing at The Isle of Wight Festival next summer. It's the first time I've performed at the festival and I can't think of a better way to start the summer!

"It's a festival steeped in music history - Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones have all headlined and I'm honoured to be joining the esteemed list! See you all there."

When is Isle of Wight 2020?

Isle of Wight 2020 runs between 11 and 14 June 2020.

It will be held at its regular home of Seaclose Park in Newport on the Isle of Wight.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for The Isle of Wight Festival 2020 event are on general sale from 9am on Friday.

Weekend tickets will be priced at £185 for adults, £165 for teenagers, £160 for students, and £145 for residents of the island (all prices are subject to booking fees).

However, a Barclaycard presale is now on, allowing music fans to get tickets ahead of general sale and receive a 10% discount.

Presale tickets can be found at this link.

Individual tickets for each of the days are also available.

What's the history of the Isle of Wight festival?

It's the 1970 edition of the event that really put it on the map.

The stacked line-up included Jimi Hendrix, Miles Davis, The Doors, The Who, Joni Mitchell, and Leonard Cohen, and attendance estimates suggest as many as 700,000 people may have attended, securing the festival's place in pop culture history.

The festival was put on hold after parliament, in response to the festival's unexpectedly high attendance, added a section to the Isle of Wight County Council Act preventing overnight open-air gatherings of more than 5,000 without a special licence.

It was revived in 2002 as 'Rock Island 2002' - it reverted back to Isle of Wight festival the following year - with The Charlatans and Robert Plant co-headlining the one-day event.

2019's festival was headlined by English rock band Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, English folk-rock singer George Ezra and Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro.