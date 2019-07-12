Irn-Bru take aim at Noel Gallagher over Lewis Capaldi feud

Scotland's 'other' national drink, Irn-Bru, has leapt to the defence of superstar Lewis Capaldi amid his ongoing feud Noel Gallagher after the former Oasis guitarist branded Scotland a 'third world country'.

The official Twitter account of Irn-Bru declared Noel Gallagher "cancelled" after he stepped up his attacks on singer-songwriter Capaldi, who has enjoyed incredible chart successes over the past twelve months.

Lewis Capaldi

Capaldi, who will play TRNSMT this weekend, has also gained a legion of fans on social media for his comedic antics.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi added to TRNSMT film

That earned the ire of Gallagher, who called the Bathgate singer an 'idiot' in an interview last month.

Capaldi declared being insulted by the former Oasis songwriter his 'peak' and even came on stage at Glastonbury to a video mash-up of Gallagher's comments.

Gallagher stepped up his attacks yesterday, labelling Capaldi, who has the best selling-single of the year, 'Chewbecca' and labelling Scotland a 'third world country'.

He told Variety Magazine: "F***ing Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes.The greatest day in his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot."

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi branded 'Chewbacca' by Noel Gallagher

"He's just thinking, 'Wow!'

"Well, I know you're Scottish and all that, but f***ing hell! It is like a third world country, but for F**k's sake man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!"

Irn-Bru's account followed up their tweets with a link to the music of Gallagher's brother Liam, who remains engaged in his own bitter battle with his former Oasis bandmate.

Capaldi seemed to relish the further criticism, changing his Twitter handle to 'Chewis Capaldi' and adding a new profile picture of himself mocked up as the legendary Star Wars wookie.