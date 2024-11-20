Idles have a date with Glasgow | Getty Images for The Recording A

A post-punk band known for their intense live shows are on their way to Scotland.

Formed in Bristol in 2009, Idles only released their debut album Brutalism in 2017 - but since then have become one of the UK’s most talked about bands.

Just this year, their Glastonbury set was hailed one of the best of the whole festival, their fourth album TANGK became their second UK number one, and they have been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Consisting of Adam Devonshire (bass), Joe Talbot(vocals), Mark Bowen (guitar), Lee Kiernan (guitar), and Jon Beavis (drums), they have built up a reputation for having a close relationship with their fervent fanbase, which blossoms at their live shows.

Idles are currently in the middle of a UK tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Idles playing Glasgow?

Idles play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their TANGK UK tour on Saturday, November 23.

Who is supporting Idles at their Glasgow gig?

Idles have announced that Willie J Healey will support them on their Glasgow date. The English singer-songwriter from Oxfordshire has released three studio albums to date, most recently 2023’s Bunny.

What are the stage times for Idles in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs, expect Willie J Healey to be on from 7.30pm, Idles to take to the stage at around 9pm, and the show to finish at 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Idles?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £38.60 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at Idles’ Hydro gig?

In the standing area it’s over-14s only, with all under 16s to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. In the seated areas it’s over 8s only, with all under-14s having to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Idles setlist?

Idles tend to play different sets each night of their tour so, unless your name is Joe Talbot, it’s impossible to knwo exactly what they will play. Having said that, the majority of the songs are the same each night, so expect to hear most of the following, taken from a recent setlist in Dublin.