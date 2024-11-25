Idles at the Glasgow OVO Hydro: Here are 14 pictures from the gig - and the full setlist

Formed in Bristol in 2009, Idles only released their debut album Brutalism in 2017 - but since then have become one of the UK’s most talked about bands.
Just this year, their Glastonbury set was hailed one of the best of the whole festival, their fourth album TANGK became their second UK number one, and they have been nominated for two Grammy Awards.
Consisting of Adam Devonshire (bass), Joe Talbot (vocals), Mark Bowen (guitar), Lee Kiernan (guitar), and Jon Beavis (drums), they have built up a reputation for having a close relationship with their fervent fanbase, which blossoms at their live shows.
They recently played their biggest Scottish headline concert to date, performing in the cavernous OVO Hydro in Glasgow.
Here are a few pictures from the night and the full setlist. You can read our review of the gig here.
Idles played the following at their Glasgow Hydro gig on Saturday, November 23.
IDEA 01
Colossus
Gift Horse
Mr. Motivator
Mother
Car Crash
I'm Scum
Roy
The Wheel
Jungle
When the Lights Come On
Divide and Conquer
Gratitude
War
Wizz
Benzocaine
POP POP POP
Samaritans
Crawl!
The Beachland Ballroom
Never Fight a Man With a Perm
Dancer
Danny Nedelko
All I Want for Christmas Is You
Rottweiler