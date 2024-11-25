Idles at the Glasgow OVO Hydro: Here are 14 pictures from the gig - and the full setlist

Formed in Bristol in 2009, Idles only released their debut album Brutalism in 2017 - but since then have become one of the UK’s most talked about bands.

Just this year, their Glastonbury set was hailed one of the best of the whole festival, their fourth album TANGK became their second UK number one, and they have been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Consisting of Adam Devonshire (bass), Joe Talbot (vocals), Mark Bowen (guitar), Lee Kiernan (guitar), and Jon Beavis (drums), they have built up a reputation for having a close relationship with their fervent fanbase, which blossoms at their live shows.

They recently played their biggest Scottish headline concert to date, performing in the cavernous OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Here are a few pictures from the night and the full setlist. You can read our review of the gig here.

Idles played the following at their Glasgow Hydro gig on Saturday, November 23.

IDEA 01

Colossus

Gift Horse

Mr. Motivator

Mother

Car Crash

I'm Scum

Roy

The Wheel

Jungle

When the Lights Come On

Divide and Conquer

Gratitude

War

Wizz

Benzocaine

POP POP POP

Samaritans

Crawl!

The Beachland Ballroom

Never Fight a Man With a Perm

Dancer

Danny Nedelko

All I Want for Christmas Is You

Rottweiler

1 . In support Support was provided by Willie J. Healey. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

2 . Made it Many fans had to contend with travel delays caused by winter weather - but it was worth the effort. | David Hepburn Photo Sales