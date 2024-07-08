Hozier will be playing a huge Glasgow gig this month. | Getty Images

A platinum-selling artist is set to perform an outdoor concert in Scotland’s largest city.

Since releasing his global smash debut single, Take Me To Church, in 2013, Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has become a huge star - selling out venues all over the world.

Two further studio albums, eight EPs, and 22 singles have followed and he’s currently touring third record Unreal Unearth.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers

The show sees him mix songs from the new album with the greatest hits that have seen him streamed over 22 billion times to date - as well as win numerous awards.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a stop in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Hozier playing Glasgow?

Hozier plays Glasgow Green on his 'Unreal Unearth' tour on Wednesday, July 10.

Will Hozier have any support acts?

Hozier will have three other acts supporting him before he takes to the Glasgow Green stage.

First up are Ye Vagabonds, an Irish folk music duo consisting of brothers Diarmuid and Brían Mac Gloinn. They have released three studio albums to date, with a fourth in the works, and have won three RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards.

They will be followed by American indie rockers Lord Huron, who have hit the number one spot on the US Folk Charts with each of their last three studio albums - as well as entering the Billbord Top 40 at number nine for their third album Vide Noir.

Last on stage before Hozier in Glasgow will be former Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard. She earned four Grammy Awards with her former band before going solo with debut album Jaime, which was nominated for seven Grammy Awards, winning one. She released her second solo album, entitled What Now, earlier this year.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 4.30pm, but no further official times have yet been released - watch this space. Taking similar concerts into account - and previous dates on Hozier’s current tour - expect Ye Vagabonds on stage at around 5pm, followed by Lord Huron at around 6.15pm, Brittany Howard at approximately 7.30pm, and Hozier to take to the stage at around 8.30-9pm. Please note that these times are only an estimation and make sure to arrive in plenty of time to see the acts you want.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £57.85 (plus the inevitable booking fees).

Are there any age restrictions?

No persons under 12 are permitted. Persons aged between 12-15 year olds must be accompanied by an adult 18 and over (one adult minimum per four persons ages between 12-15 years old).

What is the likely Hozier setlist?

Hozier appears to be playing a broadly similar setlist on every date of his current tour. Expect to hear the majority of the folllowing in Glasgow, taken from a recent gig in London.