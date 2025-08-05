Hello Universe, Fringe by the Sea review: 'feels incomplete'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hello Universe: A Rock ’n’ Roll Documentary (15) ★★★

At just 56 minutes, this documentary about Edinburgh psych-rock power trio Miracle Glass Company feels incomplete — appropriate, really, given the band have yet to break through or definitively split up.

Kicking around the Edinburgh music scene for the last decade, the band — comprised of Austen George (guitars/keys/vocals), William Douglas (bass/guitar/vocals) and Andy Duncan (drums/vocals) — have generated flurries of interest, but personal tragedies and bad timing mean they’re not nearly as well known as their most vociferous fans and supporters feel they should be.

Miracle Glass Company in Hello Universe | Contributed

Directed by Tommy Slack, Hello Universe mixes archival footage and talking-head interviews to sketch out their origins, their classic rock sound, their sometimes testy dynamic and their early optimism for the band, which evolved from a side-project to a full-time gig, with Oasis-producer Owen Morris signing on to record debut album MGC1, and the band wrangling an invitation to play Tartan Week in New York so they could also shoot a music video in the city.

But then William Douglas endured an unimaginable personal tragedy that changed his attitude to things, and their second album proved more stressful to make. It has its fans, but circumstances were against it from the off: first Covid hit, killing its momentum, then Austen George suffered his own personal tragedy, which further dampened enthusiasm for making things work.

Does this make Miracle Glass Company the unluckiest band in Scotland? Perhaps, but then good bands fail to make it for all sorts of reasons. As a film, Hello Universe recalls Anvil: The Story of Anvil in this sense, just without the decades of perspective that made that film such an entertaining ode to artistic endeavour. The members of MGC are all still young enough to make something happen, but their fans seem to want it more than them.

