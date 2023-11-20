American rock band Greta Van Fleet will play the OVO Hydro as part of their Starcatcher World Tour – here’s what you need to know about the gig.

Greta Van Fleet will soon arrive in Glasgow to play the last UK date of their worldwide Starcatcher World Tour.

Best known for songs such as Light My Love and Highway Tune – as well as for comparisons to Led Zeppelin and vocalist Robert Plant – the rock band have amassed a large following.

Having already played venues in Dublin, Manchester and London, Greta Van Fleet will perform the last UK show of their tour in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know about Greta Van Fleet’s OVO Hydro show.

When are Greta Van Fleet playing Glasgow?

Greta Van Fleet will play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Monday, November 20.

Greta Van Fleet Glasgow support acts

For their Glasgow show, Greta Van Fleet will be supported by two acts.

Rock musician Hannah Wicklund will take to the stage first, followed by Mt. Joy, an alternative band known for songs such as Silver Lining and Strangers.

Are there still tickets available?

Fans looking to snap up last minute tickets could still be in luck as there are still some available on Ticketmaster.

Greta Van Fleet Glasgow stage times

Timings for Greta Van Fleet at the OVO Hydro are subject to change, but here is what is currently known.

Doors open: 6.30pm

Event begins: 7.10pm

Gig ends: 11pm

Fans can expect Hannah Wicklund to begin her set at around 7.10pm, followed by a short break before Mt. Joy perform for around 30 minutes. During their London Wembley gig, Greta Van Fleet took to the stage at around 8.45pm performing for around 2 hours 15 minutes.

Greta Van Fleet Glasgow setlist

While the setlist is subject to change on the night, expect to hear the following Greta Van Fleet songs during their Glasgow show.

Set 1

1. The Falling Sky

2. The Indigo Streak

3. Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)

4. Meeting the Master

5. Heat Above

6. Highway Tune

7. Drum Solo

Acoustic set

8. Unchained Melody (Hy Zaret & Alex North cover)

9. Waited All Your Life

10. Black Smoke Rising

Set 2

11. Fate of the Faithful

12. Sacred the Thread

13. The Archer

Greta Van Fleet encore songs

14. Light My Love