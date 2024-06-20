Green Day are playing a huge gig in Glasgow. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

American pop-punk band Green Day are set to play an enormous outdoor gig in Glasgow.

Formed in California in 1987, Green Day were one of the biggest American bands of the 1990s and have continued to be a massive live draw ever since.

They have 14 studio albums under their belts - having sold 75 million records around the world - and are currently in the middle of a tour where they play their two most popular, Dookie and American Idiot, in full.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans of the band, with a gig in Glasgow - the first time they have visited the city since their tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Green Day playing Glasgow?

Green Day play Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on Tuesday, June 25 on their Saviours tour.

Will there be a support act?

Green Day will be joined by two support acts, both of whom are well worth arriving early for.

First up will be Britich punk band Maid of Ace are a punk rock band who wowed audiences at Glastonbury in 2015. They have three studio albums under their belt, Maid of Ace, Maid in England and Live Fast Or Die.

They’ll be followed by critically-acclaimed rockers Nothing but Thieves, who last year released their fourth studio album Dead Club City, which debuted at the top of the charts - their first number one record. They have played to sold out audiences around the world since forming in 2012.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 5pm and no further stage times have yet been confirmed by the organisers - watch this space. If the timing are similar to other events at Bellahouston Park then expect Maid of Ace to play from around 6pm, Nothing But Thieves to follow at around 7pm and Green Day to take to the stage at roughly 8pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £80.80 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

You must be over the age of 14 to attend the gig, and those ages 14 and 15 must be accompanied by a person aged over 21.

What is the likely Green Day setlist?

