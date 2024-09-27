It’s only been three months since Glastonbury saw 200,000 music fans enjoy headline performances from Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA - with millions catching the action on television.
But it’s already been announced that the festival will be back in 2025, before an expected fallow year in 2026, with tickets expected to go on sale towards the end of October.
As ever, the event is likely sell out immediately before a single act has been confirmed.
And already rumours are starting to spread about the possible headliners that will be announced next May.
Here are 11 of the favourites.
1. Ed Sheeran
By the time Glastonbury comes around again it will have been eight years since British pop superstar Ed Sheeran headlined Worthy Farm for the first time. It saw him win an army of new fans - and critical acclaim - as he entertained the audience with just his voice, a guitar and a loop pedal. Might he return with a full band this time? He's announced a few European tour dates for next summer and seems to have kept the weekend of Glastonbury suspiciously free... | Getty Images
2. Adele
Adele has won pretty much every award in music and is one of the best-selling artists of all time, so is a great fit for the Pyramid Stage. She's only appeared twice at Glastonbury before - a short acoustic set in a tent in 2007 and a headline slot in 2016. She's just finished a Las Vegas residency and will play 10 huge concerts in Munich over the summer, after which she has said she will be taking "an extended break". Perhaps Glastonbury would be the perfect time to return to the stage. | Getty Images
3. Madonna
Despite being one of the biggest stars in music for decades, Madonna has never played Glastonbury. She was rumoured to be headlining this year, but negotiations reportedly stalled, making way for SZA to take her place. Perhaps 2025 could be the year that the queen of pop finally comes to the king of music festivals. | Getty Images
4. Foo Fighters
It's no secret how much Dave Grohl loves Glastonbury - even when his band aren't billed to appear they tend to pop up with a suprise set, while Dave is never shy about making cameos in other acts' performances. They last headlined in 2017, two years after having to pull out when Grohl broke his leg. They're tremendously popular and few would begrudge them a 2025 Pyramid encore. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima