2 . Adele

Adele has won pretty much every award in music and is one of the best-selling artists of all time, so is a great fit for the Pyramid Stage. She's only appeared twice at Glastonbury before - a short acoustic set in a tent in 2007 and a headline slot in 2016. She's just finished a Las Vegas residency and will play 10 huge concerts in Munich over the summer, after which she has said she will be taking "an extended break". Perhaps Glastonbury would be the perfect time to return to the stage. | Getty Images