Elton John headlined the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury last year. | Getty Images

It’s nearly time for the world’s most famous music festival - here are all the times you need.

More than 210,000 music fans are preparing to descend upon Worthy Farm, in Somerset, for this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

First held in 1970 as the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival - when just 1,500 people attended - the feast of music has grown to become a major event in the British cultural calendar, with most of the biggest names in music having played it at least once.

Tickets went on sale last November before a single act had been announced and sold out instantly.

Now the full schedule of acts - and the times they are playing - have been released.

And don’t worry if you’re not able to make it there in person - there will be a huge amount of coverage to catch on television.

With over 100 stages there is a bewildering amount of stuff going on, but for viewers at home the focus will be on the five largest stages - all of which will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer.

So, here’s when to tune in to catch your favourites.

Pyramid Stage - Friday, June 28

Dua Lipa: 22:00 - 23:45

LCD Soundsystem: 19:45 - 21:00

PJ Harvey: 18:00 - 19:00

Paul Heaton: 16:15 - 17:15

Seventeen: 14:45 - 15:45

Olivia Dean: 13:15 - 14:15

Squeeze: 12:00 - 12:45

Pyramid Stage - Saturday, June 29

Coldplay: 21:45 – 23:45

Little Simz: 19:45 – 20:45

Michael Kiwanuka: 17:45 – 18:45

Keane: 16:00 – 17:00

Cyndi Lauper: 14:30 – 15:30

Ayra Starr: 13:15 – 14:00

Femi Kuti: 12:00 – 12:45

Pyramid Stage - Sunday, June 30

SZA: 21:30 – 23:15

Burna Boy: 19:30 – 20:30

Janelle Monae: 17:45 – 18:45

Shania Twain: 15:45 – 17:00

Paloma Faith: 13:45 – 14:45

Seasick Steve: 12:30 – 13:15

Interlinked Ballet: 11:30 – 12:00

Other Stage – Friday, June 28

Idles: 22:15 – 23:30

D-Block Europe: 20:30 – 21:30

Anne-Marie: 18:45 – 19:45

Bombay Bicycle Club: 17:15 – 18:15

Confidence Man: 15:45 – 16:45

Headie One: 14:15 – 15:15

The Snuts: 13:00 - 13:45

Annie Mac: 11:30 - 12:30

Other Stage – Saturday, June 29

Disclosure: 22:30 – 23:45

The Streets: 20:30 – 21:30

Camila Cabello: 18:45 – 19:45

Bloc Party: 17:15 – 18:15

The Last Dinner Party: 15:45 – 16:45

Tems: 14:15 - 15:15

The Staves: 13:00 - 13:45

Jamie Webster: 11:45 - 12:30

Other Stage – Sunday, June 30

The National: 21:45 – 23:15

Two Door Cinema Club: 19:45 – 20:45

Avril Lavigne: 18:00 – 19:00

Nothing But Thieves: 16:30 – 17:30

James: 15:00 -16:00

Soft Play: 13:45 - 14:30

Rachel Chinouriri: 12:30 - 13:15

The Zutons: 11:15 - 12:00

West Holts Stage – Friday, June 28

Jungle: 22:15 – 23:45

Heilung: 20:15 – 21:30

Danny Brown: 18:30 – 19:30

Sugababes: 16:55 – 7:55

Noname: 15:30 – 16:25

Squid: 14:00 – 15:00

Asha Puthli: 12:30 – 13:30

Sofia Koutesis: 11:00 – 12:00

West Holts Stage – Saturday, June 29

Jessie Ware: 22:15 – 23:45

Masego: 20:30 – 21:30

Black Pumas: 19:00 – 20:00

Nitin Sawhney: 17:30 – 18:30

Corinne Bailey Rae: 16:00 – 17:00

Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy: 14:30 – 15:30

The Skatalites: 13:00 – 14:00

47soul: 11:30 – 12:30

West Holts Stage – Sunday, June 30

Justice: 22:00 – 23:15

Nia Archives: 20:00 – 21:00

Brittany Howard: 18:30 – 19:30

Jordan Rakei: 17:00 – 18:00

Steel Pulse: 15:30 – 16:30

Balming Tiger: 14:00 – 15:00

Jalen Ngonda: 12:30 – 13:30

Matthew Halsall: 11:00 – 12:00

Woodsies – Friday, June 28

Jamie XX: 22:30 – 23:45

Sampha: 21:00 – 22:00

Declan Mckenna: 19:30 – 20:30

Arlo Parks: 18:00 – 19:00

The Vaccines: 16:30 – 17:30

Kenya Grace: 15:15 – 16:00

Remi Wolf: 14:00 – 14:45

Lambrini Girls: 12:45 – 13:30

Voice Of Baceprot: 11:30 – 12:15

Woodsies – Saturday, June 29

Gossip: 22:30 – 23:45

Sleaford Mods: 21:00 – 22:00

Yard Act: 19:30 -20:30

TBA: 18:00 – 19:00

Fat White Family: 16:30 – 17:30

Soccer Mommy: 15:15 – 16:00

Mannequin Pussy: 14:00 – 14:45

High Vis: 12:45 – 13:30

Kneecap: 11:30 – 12:30

Woodsies – Sunday, June 30

James Blake: 21:30 – 22:45

Romy: 20:00 – 21:00

Kim Gordon: 18:30 – 19:30

Alvvays: 17:00 – 18:00

Blondshell: 15:30 – 16:30

Newdad: 14:00 – 15:00

The Ks: 12:30 – 13:30

Jayahadadream: 11:15 – 12:00

The Park Stage – Friday, June 28

Fontaines DC: 23:00 – 00:15

King Krule: 21:15 – 22:15

Aurora: 19:30 – 20:30

Dexys: 18:00 – 19:00

This Is The Kit: 16:30 – 17:30

The Mary Wallopers: 15:15 – 16:00

Barry Can't Swim: 14:00 – 14:45

Moonchild Sanelly: 12:45 – 13:30

Lynks: 11:30 – 12:10

The Park Stage – Saturday, June 29

Peggy Gou: 23:00 – 00:15

Orbital: 21:15 – 22:15

The Breeders: 19:30 – 20:30

Lankum: 18:00 – 19:00

Arooj Aftab: 16:30 – 17:30

Otoboke Beaver: 15:15 – 16:00

Bar Italia: 14:00 – 14:45

Kara Jackson: 12:45 – 13:30

Johnny Flynn: 11:30 – 12:10

The Park Stage – Sunday, June 30