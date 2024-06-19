Glastonbury 2024 Set Times: Here are the full stage splits for the televised stages at the music festival
More than 210,000 music fans are preparing to descend upon Worthy Farm, in Somerset, for this year’s Glastonbury Festival.
First held in 1970 as the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival - when just 1,500 people attended - the feast of music has grown to become a major event in the British cultural calendar, with most of the biggest names in music having played it at least once.
Tickets went on sale last November before a single act had been announced and sold out instantly.
Now the full schedule of acts - and the times they are playing - have been released.
And don’t worry if you’re not able to make it there in person - there will be a huge amount of coverage to catch on television.
With over 100 stages there is a bewildering amount of stuff going on, but for viewers at home the focus will be on the five largest stages - all of which will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer.
So, here’s when to tune in to catch your favourites.
Pyramid Stage - Friday, June 28
- Dua Lipa: 22:00 - 23:45
- LCD Soundsystem: 19:45 - 21:00
- PJ Harvey: 18:00 - 19:00
- Paul Heaton: 16:15 - 17:15
- Seventeen: 14:45 - 15:45
- Olivia Dean: 13:15 - 14:15
- Squeeze: 12:00 - 12:45
Pyramid Stage - Saturday, June 29
- Coldplay: 21:45 – 23:45
- Little Simz: 19:45 – 20:45
- Michael Kiwanuka: 17:45 – 18:45
- Keane: 16:00 – 17:00
- Cyndi Lauper: 14:30 – 15:30
- Ayra Starr: 13:15 – 14:00
- Femi Kuti: 12:00 – 12:45
Pyramid Stage - Sunday, June 30
- SZA: 21:30 – 23:15
- Burna Boy: 19:30 – 20:30
- Janelle Monae: 17:45 – 18:45
- Shania Twain: 15:45 – 17:00
- Paloma Faith: 13:45 – 14:45
- Seasick Steve: 12:30 – 13:15
- Interlinked Ballet: 11:30 – 12:00
Other Stage – Friday, June 28
- Idles: 22:15 – 23:30
- D-Block Europe: 20:30 – 21:30
- Anne-Marie: 18:45 – 19:45
- Bombay Bicycle Club: 17:15 – 18:15
- Confidence Man: 15:45 – 16:45
- Headie One: 14:15 – 15:15
- The Snuts: 13:00 - 13:45
- Annie Mac: 11:30 - 12:30
Other Stage – Saturday, June 29
- Disclosure: 22:30 – 23:45
- The Streets: 20:30 – 21:30
- Camila Cabello: 18:45 – 19:45
- Bloc Party: 17:15 – 18:15
- The Last Dinner Party: 15:45 – 16:45
- Tems: 14:15 - 15:15
- The Staves: 13:00 - 13:45
- Jamie Webster: 11:45 - 12:30
Other Stage – Sunday, June 30
- The National: 21:45 – 23:15
- Two Door Cinema Club: 19:45 – 20:45
- Avril Lavigne: 18:00 – 19:00
- Nothing But Thieves: 16:30 – 17:30
- James: 15:00 -16:00
- Soft Play: 13:45 - 14:30
- Rachel Chinouriri: 12:30 - 13:15
- The Zutons: 11:15 - 12:00
West Holts Stage – Friday, June 28
- Jungle: 22:15 – 23:45
- Heilung: 20:15 – 21:30
- Danny Brown: 18:30 – 19:30
- Sugababes: 16:55 – 7:55
- Noname: 15:30 – 16:25
- Squid: 14:00 – 15:00
- Asha Puthli: 12:30 – 13:30
- Sofia Koutesis: 11:00 – 12:00
West Holts Stage – Saturday, June 29
- Jessie Ware: 22:15 – 23:45
- Masego: 20:30 – 21:30
- Black Pumas: 19:00 – 20:00
- Nitin Sawhney: 17:30 – 18:30
- Corinne Bailey Rae: 16:00 – 17:00
- Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy: 14:30 – 15:30
- The Skatalites: 13:00 – 14:00
- 47soul: 11:30 – 12:30
West Holts Stage – Sunday, June 30
- Justice: 22:00 – 23:15
- Nia Archives: 20:00 – 21:00
- Brittany Howard: 18:30 – 19:30
- Jordan Rakei: 17:00 – 18:00
- Steel Pulse: 15:30 – 16:30
- Balming Tiger: 14:00 – 15:00
- Jalen Ngonda: 12:30 – 13:30
- Matthew Halsall: 11:00 – 12:00
Woodsies – Friday, June 28
- Jamie XX: 22:30 – 23:45
- Sampha: 21:00 – 22:00
- Declan Mckenna: 19:30 – 20:30
- Arlo Parks: 18:00 – 19:00
- The Vaccines: 16:30 – 17:30
- Kenya Grace: 15:15 – 16:00
- Remi Wolf: 14:00 – 14:45
- Lambrini Girls: 12:45 – 13:30
- Voice Of Baceprot: 11:30 – 12:15
Woodsies – Saturday, June 29
- Gossip: 22:30 – 23:45
- Sleaford Mods: 21:00 – 22:00
- Yard Act: 19:30 -20:30
- TBA: 18:00 – 19:00
- Fat White Family: 16:30 – 17:30
- Soccer Mommy: 15:15 – 16:00
- Mannequin Pussy: 14:00 – 14:45
- High Vis: 12:45 – 13:30
- Kneecap: 11:30 – 12:30
Woodsies – Sunday, June 30
- James Blake: 21:30 – 22:45
- Romy: 20:00 – 21:00
- Kim Gordon: 18:30 – 19:30
- Alvvays: 17:00 – 18:00
- Blondshell: 15:30 – 16:30
- Newdad: 14:00 – 15:00
- The Ks: 12:30 – 13:30
- Jayahadadream: 11:15 – 12:00
The Park Stage – Friday, June 28
- Fontaines DC: 23:00 – 00:15
- King Krule: 21:15 – 22:15
- Aurora: 19:30 – 20:30
- Dexys: 18:00 – 19:00
- This Is The Kit: 16:30 – 17:30
- The Mary Wallopers: 15:15 – 16:00
- Barry Can't Swim: 14:00 – 14:45
- Moonchild Sanelly: 12:45 – 13:30
- Lynks: 11:30 – 12:10
The Park Stage – Saturday, June 29
- Peggy Gou: 23:00 – 00:15
- Orbital: 21:15 – 22:15
- The Breeders: 19:30 – 20:30
- Lankum: 18:00 – 19:00
- Arooj Aftab: 16:30 – 17:30
- Otoboke Beaver: 15:15 – 16:00
- Bar Italia: 14:00 – 14:45
- Kara Jackson: 12:45 – 13:30
- Johnny Flynn: 11:30 – 12:10
The Park Stage – Sunday, June 30
- London Grammar: 21:15 – 22:30
- Ghetts: 19:30 – 20:30
- Mount Kimbie: 18:00 – 19:00
- Baxter Dury: 16:30 – 17:30
- Mdou Moctar: 15:15 – 16:00
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: 14:00 – 14:45
- Lime Garden: 12:45 – 13:30
