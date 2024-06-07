The original lineup of Girls Aloud before Sarah Harding (far left) tragically died of breast cancer.

A much-loved girl band are set for a three night stand in Glasgow.

It’s been more than 21 years since Girls Aloud were created on talent show Popstars: The Rivals.

The next decade saw Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh become one of the UK’s biggest ever girl bands, selling over 4.3 million singles and 4 million albums in Britain alone.

With 20 top 10 singles under their belts, the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2013 and band member Sarah Harding died from breadt cancer in 2021.

The four remaining members have now reformed for a 30-date tour dedicated in memory of Harding, promising to serve as a "celebration" of their music.

And there’s good news for Glasgow fans, with three nights at the OVO Hydro.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Girls Aloud playing Glasgow?

Girls Aloud play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on three consecutive nights on Saturday, June 7, Sunday, June 8, and Monday, June 9.

Will there be a support act?

While no other band will be playing before Girls Aloud they have had a variety of DJs joining them on tour dates. Expect a DJ to play for 45-60 minutes before the girls take to the stage.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the show beginning at 7.30pm and a curfew of 10.30pm. Expect the DJ to play from 7.30pm with Girls Aloud starting their set at some point between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £58.

Are there any age restrictions?

The only age restriction for the gig is that all under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Girls Aloud setlist?

The band have been playing the same setlist on every leg of their tour, so expect to hear the following songs:

Untouchable The Show Something New Love Machine Can't Speak French Biology Whole Lotta History Wake Me Up Sound of the Underground Girl Overboard No Good Advice Graffiti My Soul Long Hot Summer I'll Stand by You Sexy! No No No... On the Metro Jump (For My Love) Call the Shots Something Kinda Ooooh The Promise

What have the singers said about the tour?

Cheryl said: "We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon. But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”

Nadine said: "Girls Aloud are a band that made such a huge impact on people's lives. We grew up with the band, but so did so many other people. So for us not to do something again feels like such a shame and a waste. We want to have that moment with fans where we can all enjoy it together."

Kimberley said: "Over the last year, we've felt this outpouring of love – obviously towards Sarah, but actually towards all of us as a group. And I guess it's ignited something in all of us again. It feels like something has changed and it does feel like the right time to celebrate Sarah and the 20-year anniversary that we didn't celebrate at the time."