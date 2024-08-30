A sold out audience welcomed Girl in Red to the Glasgow Barrowlands last night.

The Norwegian singer delighted the crowd with a 20-song setlist, including nine tracks from latest album I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY.

And there was a bonus for fans with hotly-tipped Nieve Ella providing support.

She’ll be doing it all again tonight, with a second gig at the legendary venue.

Here’s what Girl in Red and Nieve Ella played and some pictures of the gig.

What did Girl in Red play at Glasgow Barrowland?

DOING IT AGAIN BABY

bad idea!

girls

New Love

Body and Mind

I'm Back

Pick Me

Ugly Side

October Passed Me By

we fell in love in october

Phantom Pain

Too Much

You Stupid Bitch

Serotonin

Rue

dead girl in the pool

midnight love

A Night to Remember

You Need Me Now?

i wanna be your girlfriend

What did Nieve Ella play at Glasgow Barrowland?

Girlfriend

The Things We Say

Sweet Nothings

Car Park

His Sofa

Ganni Top (She Gets What She Needs)

Sugarcoated

Sweet setlist Setlist highlights included Seratonin, We Fell in Love in October, Bad Idea! and Pick Me.

Full house The legendary Barrowland venue was crammed full of fans for the show.

Also known as... Girl in Red is the stage name of Marie Ulven Ringheim - a singer-songwriter from Norway.