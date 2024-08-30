A sold out audience welcomed Girl in Red to the Glasgow Barrowlands last night.
The Norwegian singer delighted the crowd with a 20-song setlist, including nine tracks from latest album I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY.
And there was a bonus for fans with hotly-tipped Nieve Ella providing support.
She’ll be doing it all again tonight, with a second gig at the legendary venue.
Here’s what Girl in Red and Nieve Ella played and some pictures of the gig.
What did Girl in Red play at Glasgow Barrowland?
DOING IT AGAIN BABY
bad idea!
girls
New Love
Body and Mind
I'm Back
Pick Me
Ugly Side
October Passed Me By
we fell in love in october
Phantom Pain
Too Much
You Stupid Bitch
Serotonin
Rue
dead girl in the pool
midnight love
A Night to Remember
You Need Me Now?
i wanna be your girlfriend
What did Nieve Ella play at Glasgow Barrowland?
Girlfriend
The Things We Say
Sweet Nothings
Car Park
His Sofa
Ganni Top (She Gets What She Needs)
Sugarcoated