The American synth-poppers are playing Scotland this week.

Future Islands first found fame after playing Seasons (Waiting For You) on American chat show The Late Show with David Letterman in 2014.

The song was a taken from the band’s fourth studio record Singles and frontman Samuel T. Herring’s eye-catching performance - dancing, growling and slapping various parts of his body - went viral, ensuring both single and album were hits.

A decade on they’ve built up an impressive fanbase and this year released their seventh studio album People Who Aren't There Anymore.

They are currently in the middle of a world tour in support of the album and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Future Islands playing Glasgow?

Future Islands play Glasgow's Kelvingrove Bandstand, as part of the Summer Nights series of concerts, on Tuesday, July 30.

Will there be a support act?

Future Islands will be supported by Joon - a band from Connecticut who “mix elements of funk, soul, and jam into a sturdy base of rock n’ roll”. The band liken their sound to Hall & Oates, Dave Matthews Band, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Their first studio album is called Back to Reality and they are currently working on a second.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with Joon playing from 8-8.30pm and Future Islands performing from 9-11pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you are out of luck - it’s completely sold out. Check for any last minute tickets here.

Are there any age restrictions?

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18. The gig is not suitable for under 14s and under 6s will not be admitted.

What is the likely Future Islands setlist?

Future Islands do mix their setlist up from night to night, but the majority of the songs are played at every concert on the current tour. Expect to hear most of the following, played at a recent gig in Bristol.