Frank Turner Lost Evenings Edinburgh Stage Times: Full set times, artists and last minute tickets

Frank Turner’s first Lost Evenings festival took place in 2017 in the Campden Roundhouse over three nights.
Since then there have been seven editions of the event, which has now expanded to four days.
It sees Turner perform a different set each night, with a selection of hand-picked support acts.
Now, for the first time it’s coming to Scotland, taking over Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange, with fans expected from around the world.
Here’s everything you need to know about Lost Evenings XIII.
When is Lost Evenings?
Lost Evenings takes place at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange from September 25-28.
When are doors for Lost Evenings?
Doors will open every evening at 6pm, with the bands starting at 6.30pm.
Can I still get tickets for Lost Evenings?
The festival has long been sold out but a few last-minute tickets have been released. You can try your luck here. Prices start at £52.85.
What are the stage times for Lost Evenings?
Here are all the official times so you can get planning for all four days.
Thursday, September 25
Main Stage
18.55-19.25: Koo Koo
19.50-20.35: Haiver
21.00-22.45: Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls
The Nick Alexander Stage
18.30-19.00: Katacombs
19.25-19.55: Ben Brown
20.20-20.50: Deux Furieuses
Friday, September 26
Main Stage
18.55-19.25: Chris T-T
19.50-20.35: Nina Nesbitt
21.00-22.45: Frank Turner with Matt Nasir
The Nick Alexander Stage
18.30-19.00: Nokomis
19.25-19.55: Laura Silverstone
20.20-20.50: John Smith
Saturday, September 27
Main Stage
18.55-19.25: Uninvited
19.50-20.35: Skinny Lister
21.00-22.45: Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls
The Nick Alexander Stage
18.30-19.00: Waverley
19.25-19.55: Midnight Ambulance
20.20-20.50: Dictator
Sunday, September 28
Main Stage
18.55-19.25: Billy Liar
19.50-20.35: Arab Strap
21.00-22.45: Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls
The Nick Alexander Stage
18.30-19.00: Scrounge
19.25-19.55: Sean R. McLaughlin and the Wind-Up Crows
20.20-20.50: Beans on Toast
What will Frank Turner be playing each night?
The four headline sets will be themed as follows:
Thursday: ‘Back in the day’ - Back catalogue favourites and rarities
Friday: ‘Acoustic duo’ with Matt Nasir
Saturday: Positive Songs for Negative People 10th anniversary set
Sunday: ‘Greatest Hits’ - A career-spanning setlist
