Frank Turner Lost Evenings Edinburgh Stage Times: Full set times, artists and last minute tickets

Published 25th Sep 2025, 14:33 BST
Frank Turner is playing four nights in Edinburgh.
Frank Turner is playing four nights in Edinburgh. | Getty Images
It’s the first time the festival has come north of the border.

Frank Turner’s first Lost Evenings festival took place in 2017 in the Campden Roundhouse over three nights.

Since then there have been seven editions of the event, which has now expanded to four days.

It sees Turner perform a different set each night, with a selection of hand-picked support acts.

Now, for the first time it’s coming to Scotland, taking over Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange, with fans expected from around the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lost Evenings XIII.

When is Lost Evenings?

Lost Evenings takes place at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange from September 25-28.

When are doors for Lost Evenings?

Doors will open every evening at 6pm, with the bands starting at 6.30pm.

Can I still get tickets for Lost Evenings?

The festival has long been sold out but a few last-minute tickets have been released. You can try your luck here. Prices start at £52.85.

What are the stage times for Lost Evenings?

Here are all the official times so you can get planning for all four days.

Thursday, September 25

Main Stage

18.55-19.25: Koo Koo

19.50-20.35: Haiver

21.00-22.45: Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

The Nick Alexander Stage

18.30-19.00: Katacombs

19.25-19.55: Ben Brown

20.20-20.50: Deux Furieuses

Friday, September 26

Main Stage

18.55-19.25: Chris T-T

19.50-20.35: Nina Nesbitt

21.00-22.45: Frank Turner with Matt Nasir

The Nick Alexander Stage

18.30-19.00: Nokomis

19.25-19.55: Laura Silverstone

20.20-20.50: John Smith

Saturday, September 27

Main Stage

18.55-19.25: Uninvited

19.50-20.35: Skinny Lister

21.00-22.45: Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

The Nick Alexander Stage

18.30-19.00: Waverley

19.25-19.55: Midnight Ambulance

20.20-20.50: Dictator

Sunday, September 28

Main Stage

18.55-19.25: Billy Liar

19.50-20.35: Arab Strap

21.00-22.45: Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

The Nick Alexander Stage

18.30-19.00: Scrounge

19.25-19.55: Sean R. McLaughlin and the Wind-Up Crows

20.20-20.50: Beans on Toast

What will Frank Turner be playing each night?

The four headline sets will be themed as follows:

Thursday: ‘Back in the day’ - Back catalogue favourites and rarities

Friday: ‘Acoustic duo’ with Matt Nasir

Saturday: Positive Songs for Negative People 10th anniversary set

Sunday: ‘Greatest Hits’ - A career-spanning setlist

