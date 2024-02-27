Five must-see music gigs in Scotland this March including The Zutons

Holly Humberstone plays Edinburgh this March.

From the huge OVO Hydro in Glasgow, to smaller venues like Aberdeen's Lemon Tree, we're lucky enough to have a host of amazing places to catch a gig in Scotland.

Here are five taking place this February that have caught our eye.

The Umbrellas (Glasgow)

San Francisco indie quartet The Umbrellas make music that sounds at home in Glasgow - indie pop hymns that perfectly sit within the city's musical landscape alongside the likes of The Pastels and Teenage Fanclub. Their second album Fairweather Friend was released in January and further enhanced their reputation as jangle-pop maestros. They play Glasgow's Mono on March 9.

The Zutons (Touring)

It's been 15 years since The Zutons released their first album Who Killed...The Zutons?, spawning five top 40 hits. They'll be marking the occasion by playing it in full at Dunfermline's PJ Molloy's on March 6 and Dundee's Fat Sams on March 7. Expect them to also find time to play Valerie - the song that was turned into a global hit when covered by Amy Winehouse.

Holly Humberstone (Edinburgh)

Since winning the Brit Award for Rising Star in 2022 English indie-pop singer/songwriter Holly Humberstone has delivered on the promise of her striking EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin. Her debut album Paint My Bedroom Black was released in October last year and was praised by critics for its unashamedly personal lyrics. You can catch her at Edinburgh's Queen's Hall on March 8.

10cc (Touring)

Dubbed 'The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour', Brit rockers 10cc are marking their 50th birthday by heading out on the road to play the songs that have seen them sell over 15 million albums in the UK alone - we're talking stone cold classics like Dreadlock Holiday and I’m Not In Love. They're playing at Dumfries' Easterbrook Hall on March 13, followed by consecutive nights at Perth Concert Hall and Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Barry Can't Swim (Glasgow)