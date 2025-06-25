Diana Ross Hydro Stage Times: Glasgow gig set times, setlist, support, tickets, age restrictions

Diana Ross has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

The star has sold over 100 million records in a glittering musical career - and she’s in town tonight.

First rising to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes, Diana Ross became known at the ‘Queen of Motown Records’.

The vocal group remain the best-charting female group in history, with a total of 12 number-one US singles.

She left the group in 1970 and went on to a similarly successful solo career, releasing 26 studio albums containing a string of classic songs such as I’m Coming Out, Chain Reaction, Upside Down and Endless Love.

The diva is currently on a UK tour playing all of her hits and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re going to the gig.

When is Diana Ross playing Glasgow?

Diana Ross plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on her UK tour on Wednesday, June 25.

Who is supporting Diana Ross at her Glasgow gig?

There will be no support at the Diana Ross gig.

What are the stage times for Diana Ross’ Hydro gig?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with Diana Ross on stage at 7.30pm. The show finishes at 9.30pm.

Are tickets still available for Diana Ross?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - it was previously sold out but some tickets, priced from £55.30 are available here.

Are there any age restrictions at the Diana Ross gig?

Under-14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 at the gig.

What is the likely Diana Ross setlist?

Expect to hear most of - if not all - the following in Glasgow, taken from her setlist in Nottingham.