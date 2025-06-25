Diana Ross Hydro Stage Times: Glasgow gig set times, setlist, support, tickets, age restrictions

Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:49 BST
Diana Ross has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images
The star has sold over 100 million records in a glittering musical career - and she’s in town tonight.

First rising to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes, Diana Ross became known at the ‘Queen of Motown Records’.

The vocal group remain the best-charting female group in history, with a total of 12 number-one US singles.

She left the group in 1970 and went on to a similarly successful solo career, releasing 26 studio albums containing a string of classic songs such as I’m Coming Out, Chain Reaction, Upside Down and Endless Love.

The diva is currently on a UK tour playing all of her hits and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re going to the gig.

When is Diana Ross playing Glasgow?

Diana Ross plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on her UK tour on Wednesday, June 25.

Who is supporting Diana Ross at her Glasgow gig?

There will be no support at the Diana Ross gig.

What are the stage times for Diana Ross’ Hydro gig?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with Diana Ross on stage at 7.30pm. The show finishes at 9.30pm.

Are tickets still available for Diana Ross?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - it was previously sold out but some tickets, priced from £55.30 are available here.

Are there any age restrictions at the Diana Ross gig?

Under-14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 at the gig.

What is the likely Diana Ross setlist?

Expect to hear most of - if not all - the following in Glasgow, taken from her setlist in Nottingham.

  1. I'm Coming Out
  2. More Today Than Yesterday
  3. Baby Love
  4. You Can't Hurry Love
  5. Come See About Me
  6. Stop! In the Name of Love
  7. Touch Me in the Morning
  8. I'm Still Waiting
  9. Chain Reaction
  10. He Lives in You
  11. Don't Explain
  12. Love Hangover
  13. Ease on Down the Road
  14. Home
  15. The Boss
  16. Endless Love
  17. Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)
  18. Upside Down
  19. Tomorrow
  20. Count on Me
  21. Just in Case
  22. If the World Just Danced
  23. Why Do Fools Fall in Love
  24. Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To)
  25. Ain't No Mountain High Enough
  26. I Will Survive
  27. Thank You
