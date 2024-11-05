Deep Purple are playing Glasgow this month. | Getty Images

A legendary rock band have a date with Scotland this November.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in London in 1968, Deep Purple are one of the pioneers of heavy metal and continue to tour and release music over 55 years later.

They’ve been through a number of different lineups over the years, with drummer Ian Paice the only constant, and disbanded completely for eight years in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have sold over 100 million records over their career and are known for their ear-punishing live shows, named in the Guiness Book of Records in 1975 as “the globe’s loudest band”.

This year saw the band release their 23rd studio album, =1, and head out on a world tour.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are Deep Purple playing Glasgow?

Deep Purple play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their One More Time tour on Sunday, November 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is supporting Deep Purple at their Scottish gigs?

Deep Purple will be supported by Reef at their Glasgow gig. The English indie rock band are best known for their 1996 top 10 single Place Your Hands, taken from their number one album Glow. They have released six studio albums, most recently 2022’s Shoot Me Your Ace.

What are the stage times for Deep Purple in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and Reef are set to take to the stage at 7.45pm, with Deep Purple starting at around 9pm and the gig set to end by 11pm.

Are tickets still available for Deep Purple?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £61.30 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at Deep Purple’s Hydro gig?

The gig is over-5s only and all under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the likely Deep Purple setlist?

Deep Purple have been playing the same setlist each night of their current tour. Expect to hear the following in Glasgow.