David Byrne has two dates with Glasgow. | Getty Images

The singing star will be playing two homecoming shows - and it’s likely to be a hot ticket.

Dumbarton-born former Talking Heads singer David Byrne has announced he’s releasing a new album - and is setting out on a UK tour next year to promote it.

Who Is the Sky? will drop on September 5 this year, with the tour reaching Britain in early 2026.

It will be the first time Byrne has played live since his American Utopia tour, hailed by critics as one of the best live shows of all time.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with two dates in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know to get tickets.

When is David Byrne playing Scotland?

David Byrne will play Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, 2026.

When are tickets on sale for David Byrne?

Tickets for the gigs go onsale at 10am on Friday, June 13. You can find them here.

Make sure you have a Ticketmaster account, know your password, and are signed in well before tickets go on sale to give yourself the best chance.

Are there any presales for David Byrne’s Glasgow gig?

As has become common, there are several ways to get your hands on tickets before the general sale.

O2 mobile phone users can access tickets now through the Priority App - if you aren’t a customer it’s worth asking friends and family if they can help you out.

Tickets are also available now via a fan presale - just sign up to Byrne’s mailing list here to get access.

Gigs in Scotland have a presale starting at 10am on Thursday, June 12. To access, register here.

Live Nation also have a presale starting at 10am on Thursday, June 12. To access, register here.

How much will David Byrne’s Glasgow gig tickets cost?

Tickets are priced from £42.25 for seats near the back of the venue to £180 for front row seats. There are also booking fees to pay.

Where else is David Byrne playing?

Here’s where David Byrne is playing on his UK tour:

March 2 2026: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

March 3 2026: Eventim Apollo, London

March 4 2026: Eventim Apollo, London

March 6 2026: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

March 7 2026: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

March 9 2026: O2 Apollo, Manchester

March 10 2026: O2 Apollo, Manchester

March 15 2026: Eventim Apollo, London

Are there any age restrictions for David Byrne’s Glasgow shows?

It’s over over 14s only for the gig, with all under-16s having to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.