Culture Club have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

Boy George is bringing his band to Glasgow this week.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in London in 1981, Culture Club are one of the most influential British bands in history, fronted by official national treasure Boy George.

The Grammy and Brit Award winners have had chart success around the world with songs like ‘Do You Really Want To Hurt Me’, ‘Church of the Poison Mind’, ‘Time (Clock of the Heart) and ‘Karma Chameleon’, which was the best selling song of 1983 in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years they have sold over 50 million records globally, although only ever released six studio albums, most recently 2018’s ‘Life’.

They are currently on tour playing their first two era-defining albums - ‘Kissing to Be Clever’ and ‘Colour by Numbers’ - in full and there’s good new for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know about the gig.

When are Culture Club playing Glasgow?

Culture Club play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Friday, December 13.

Who is supporting Culture Club at their Glasgow gig?

Culture Club have announced that they will be supported by two big names of the 1980s. First up will be Heaven 17, who are best known for their number 2 hit ‘Temptation’. They’ll be followed by Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley who is promising to play ‘The Greatest Hits’, so expect to hear the likes of 'True', 'Gold', 'Through the Barricades' and 'To Cut A Long Story Short'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the stage times for Culture Club in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs, expect Heaven 17 to be on from around 7.15pm, followed by Tony Hadley at around 8pm, with Culture Club taking to the stage at around 9pm and the show to finish at 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Culture Club?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you in luck - there are still tickets available from £52.80 (plus the inevitable booking fee) here.

Are there any age restrictions at Culture Club’s Hydro gig?

All under-14s have to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Culture Club setlist?

Culture Club are playing the same songs every night of their current tour, playing their first two albums in full. Here’s what you will hear in Glasgow, taken from a recent setlist in Leeds.