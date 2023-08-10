The new three-day Core Festival will bring some of the biggest names in metal and noise to Glasgow this month. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

If you prefer your music turned up to 11, alternative and laced with a bit of chaos, then a brand new festival arriving in Glasgow this month should be right up your street.

The newly formed Core Festival in Glasgow is promising to bring forth a 'celebration of noise' and has managed to nab a number of the world's biggest names in metal and rock for a three day festival that heavy music fans will be hoping becomes an annual occurrence.

The first of its kind in Glasgow, Core will stretch three days and will see bands jet in from across the globe and look to bring all things loud to Core's West End and Maryhill venues in the city.

Want to know how you can get involved and see some of the best alternative bands on the planet? Here's everything you need to know about Core Festival in Glasgow.

When is Core Festival Glasgow

The festival will begin on Friday 18 August and will end on Sunday 20 August 2023. The first band will take to the stage at approximately 6pm on Friday.

Where is Core Festival Glasgow

The brand new festival will take place in Glasgow, with the stage splits now confirmed, the event will take place across two venues and three stages. The Maryhill Community Central Halls and The Hug and Pint, which is located in the West End of the city. Postcode G4 9AW.

There is a Main Stage and Radical Glasgow Stage which are located at the Maryhill venue, while there is also The Hug and Pint stage which is located in the venue of the same name.

What is the Core Festival line up, who is headlining Core Festival Glasgow, stage times

A total of 38 bands will be performing over three days at the event, with some a metal's biggest names headining the event.

The weekend's headliners are Deafheaven, And So I Watch You From Afar and The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die.

British mathcore icons Rolo Tomassi will also make an appearance on the Sunday of the event, alongside metalcore legend Josh Scogin, formerly of Norma Jean and The Chariot, who brings his latest act '68 to Glasgow. Scotland's very own Frontierer will also play, with bands such as Party Cannon, Void Of Light, Moni Jitchell and Chat Pile also playing at the festival.

The full list of stage times and stage splits can be found here.

Core Festival Glasgow tickets

There are still tickets left for the event. Weekend passes and single day tickets are available here.

There are a number of ticketing options, with weekend passes costing £123.75. Single day passes are priced at £50.62 for both Saturday and Sunday, while Friday's smaller line up means day passes are just £28.12. Early bird three day admission tickets are completely sold out.

Two day weekend passes are also available. For access to the events on Friday and Saturday, tickets cost £68.10 and Saturday and Sunday weekend tickets are priced at £95.62.