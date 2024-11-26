From Mr Blobby and Cliff Richard, to X Factor winners and Queen’s Bohemium Rhapsody (twice), some memorable songs have been crowned the official Christmas Number 1.

While claiming the top spot in the festive charts isn’t as competitive as it once was, it’s still a highly sought after accolade in the music industry.

This year the race to claim the number 1 starts at 12.01am on Friday, December 13, and runs until 11.50pm on Thursday, December 19.

The winner will be revealed live on BBC Radio 1's Official Chart Show from 4pm on Friday December 20, with the full top 100 published online on OfficialCharts.com at 5.45pm on the same day.

Here are the top contenders, according to the bookies.

1 . Band Aid 40: Do They Know It's Christmas? Midge Ure and Bob Geldolf's 'ultimate remix' of the song that raised millions of pounds for Ethiopian famine relief 40 years ago has proved controversial for a range of reasons, but it's still joint favourite for the UK Christmas number one, with odds of 17/10.

2 . Wham! - Last Christmas Joint favourite at 17/10 is Wham! classic 'Last Christmas'. One of the biggest festive songs in history, it was first released in 1984 when it was held off the top spot by Band Aid's original 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'. It eventually claimed the Christmas number one in 2023.

3 . Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas is You Another Christmas classic, Mariah Carey's song has charted in pretty much every country on the planet. It's only ever reached the number two slot in the UK - it's 9/2 to go one better this year.