Chase & Status Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

An electronic duo are playing a huge Scottish gig this week.

Formed in London in 2003, Chase & Status (otherwise known as Saul Milton and Will Kennard) have become one of Britain’s most successful electronic music acts.

To date they have released seven studio albums, most recently 2023’s 2 Ruff, Vol. 1, collaborating with the likes of Plan B, CeeLo Green, Rihanna and Stormzy.

That most recent album saw them win the Brit Award for Producer of the Year and become the first UK band since 2010 to have four singles in the top 40 simultaneously.

Last year saw them bag their first UK number one with Backbone - in collaboration with Stormzy.

They are currently on a UK tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are Chase & Status playing Glasgow?

Chase & Status play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Tuesday, May 219.

Who is supporting Chase & Status at their Glasgow gig?

Chase & Status have not revealed who will be supporting them on their Glasgow date. At their recent London gig they were supported by jungle outfit 4am Kru and a DJ set from Oppidan. What is certain is there will be a support act - but it may be a local artist.

What are the stage times for Chase & Status in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and the support act(s) will begin at the same time. Chase & Status will take to the stage at 9.25pm and the show will finish by 10.55pm.

Are tickets still available for Chase & Status?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £42.65. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at Chase & Status’ Hydro gig?

It’s over-16s only for the Chase & Status gig.

What is the likely Chase & Status setlist?

We don’t know exactly what Chase & Status will play, but expect to hear the majority of the following, taken from a London gig last year.