Scotland's largest city is preparing for a feast of music this month - and there's still time to be part of it.

Broadcaster Mark Radcliffe will be performing at Celtic Connections in a collaboration with musician David Boardman.

First taking place in Glasgow in 1994, Celtic Connections has grown into one of Scotland's largest music festivals - attracting well over 100,000 people to hundreds of concerts every January.

This year's event runs across the city from January 18-February 4, featuring the best traditional Scottish music, alongside international folk, roots and world music artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are five events which caught our eye and still have tickets available.

The Milk Carton Kids

A favourite with Celtic Connections audiences, The Milk Carton Kids are a four-time Grammy Award-nominated neo-traditional folk duo from California who recently released their seventh album 'I Only See The Moon'. They play the Pavilion Theatre on Sunday, January 21 - the only Scottish date of their international tour. Support is provided by Jenny Owen Youngs

Mark Radcliffe and David Boardman

Better known as a radio DJ who has worked for the BBC since the 1980's, Mark Radcliffe is also a musician who enjoyed some success with parody band The Shirehorses. Unofficially known as The Long Ridge Riders, this collaboration with singer/songwriter David Boardman will play the National Piping Centre on Monday, January 22. David plays most of the difficult bits and Mark does most of the talking.

Dougie MacLean

Best known for his song 'Caledonia', Dougie MacLean will be marking 50 years of making music with a special concert at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday, January 23. He'll be joined by a series of musical friends to play the songs that have seen him win three prestigious Tartan Clef Awards and a place in the Scottish Music Hall of Fame.

Jesca Hoop

Counting Tom Waites, Guy Garvey and Peter Gabriel as fans, Californian singer-songwriter and guitarist Jesca Hoop recently released sixth album 'Order of Romance'. Unlikely support comes from Michael and Michelle - Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox - who started writing together on set. It's all happening at Oran Mor on Thursday, January 25.

Kathryn Joseph