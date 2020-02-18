Brit Awards 2020: when is the ceremony on TV tonight and who is performing?

The UK will crown its favourite artists from the last year tonight (18 Feb) with the 2020 Brit Awards.

The show will honour both local and global talent, with major stars like Lewis Capaldi, Michael Kiwanuka and Billie Eilish all nominated.

Billi Eilish will be performing the new Bond theme song. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As the awards celebrate their 40th birthday, this year’s ceremony is expected to be especially spectacular, with a whole host of A-list stars set to perform.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 Brit awards.

When are the 2020 Brit Awards?

UK rap megastar Stormzy will also be performing. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The awards ceremony begins at 8pm on Tuesday 18 February 2020, taking place at London’s O2 Arena.

Who will be performing?

This year’s show will be hosted by London comic, Jack Whitehall. The posh funnyman has developed a wide audience between his work as a stand-up, a panel show regular and from appearing in programmes like Fresh Meat and Bad Education.

This will be the third year that Whitehall has hosted the Brit Awards.

A night celebrating British music is the perfect place for a new James Bond theme tune, and teenage superstar Billie Eilish will be appearing to perform the new track, No Time to Die.

She will be joined by boy band star, world-conquering solo artist and fashion icon, Harry Styles. Styles already has three nominations and one win to his name at the Brits, and this year he has been nominated for Best Male Solo Artist.

However, standing between him and that gong is UK rap megastar Stormzy, who will also be performing. Stormzy is also up for Song of the Year with Vossi Bop and Album of the Year for Heavy is the Head.

Similarly up for all three of those categories and also performing is folksy Scottish star, Lewis Capaldi. Thanks to the astonishing breakout year he had in 2019, he also finds himself nominated in the Best New Artist section.

He’ll vie for that award with another of the night’s performers, Mabel. The English singer-songwriter had a similarly huge 2019 thanks to her hugely popular album, High Expectations. She’s also up for Best Female Artist and Best Song.

Lizzo made a similarly explosive breakthrough on the other side of the pond. Her album Cuz I Love You rocked the charts on both sides of the Atlantic, with hit singles like Juice and an appearance in the film Hustlers. She’ll bring her hyper confident style to the Brits stage this year.

Even newer on the scene is the recipient of this year’s Rising Star award, Celeste. The likes of Adele, Jessie J and Florence + The Machine have all received the honour in the past, so Celeste’s Brits performance could be a star-making moment.

Finally, legendary Scottish crooner Rod Stewart will close out the night with a set designed to whizz back through his decade-spanning career. Stewart was nominate for Best Male Artist at the very first Brit awards back in 1977.

How can I watch the Brit Awards?

In the UK, the 2020 Brit Awards will be broadcast live on ITV from 8pm.

The show will also be beamed out live across the world online via YouTube.