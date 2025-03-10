Boyzlife Ticket Presale and Prices: Here's how to get tickets for the super-boyband's two Scottish gigs
Boyzlife, the supergroup comprised of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden, are set to head out on a UK tour in 2026 - with two dates in Scotland.
The duo will be be performing a mixture of Boyzone and Westlife’s classic tracks on the 24-date tour, as well as their own original music.
Joining forces in 2016, when both Keith and Brian had left their respective groups, the popular touring pop-duo of Boyzlife has performed for more than 300,000 fans across the world.
As part of Westlife, Brian holds a record-breaking seven consecutive UK and Ireland number ones, as well as 12 chart toppers overall. The band sold more than 30 million records globally and secured four number one albums. Brian also went on to achieve solo success after Westlife securing a UK number one with Real To Me.
Keith also enjoyed great success as a member of Boyzone with six number one UK singles, including 16 out of their first 17 releases making the top five. The group had five number one albums and sold over 25 million records worldwide.
Here’s everything you need to know about bagging tickets.
When are Boyzlife playing Scotland?
Boyzlife will play the Easterbrook Hall, in Dumfries, on February 27, 2026, followed by Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on February 28.
When are tickets on sale for Boyzlife?
Tickets for the tour, go onsale at 10am on Friday, March 14. You can find them here.
Are there any presales for Boyzlife’s Scottish gigs?
There are a few ways to get tickets before they go on general sale.
Customers of 02 will be able to access tickets via the Priority app from 10am on Wednesday, March 12.
There will also be a fan presale from 10am on Wednesday, March 12. Check the band’s Twitter/X accont for further details.
If you are registered with Ticketmaster here you will be able to access tickets from 10am on Thursday, March 13.
Where else are Boyzlife playing?
Boyzlife’s UK complete UK tour is as follows.
- 12th February Guildford G Live
- 13th February Chatham Central Theatre
- 14th February Worthing Assembly Hall
- 15th February Cardiff New Theatre
- 19th February Southampton O2 Guildhall
- 20th February Torquay Princess Theatre
- 21st February Stevenage Gordon Craig Theatre
- 22nd February Brentwood Entertainment Centre
- 26th February Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
- 27th February Dumfries Easterbrook Hall
- 28th February Edinburgh Usher Hall
- 1st March Stockton The Globe
- 5th March Stockport The Plaza
- 6th March Derby Becketwell Live
- 7th March Hull Connexin Live
- 8th March Stoke Victoria Theatre
- 12th March Eastbourne Congress
- 13th March Cheltenham Town Hall
- 14th March Bath The Forum
- 15th March Watford Colosseum
- 19th March Peterborough New Theatre
- 20th March Lincoln Engine Shed
- 21st March Halifax Victoria Theatre
- 22nd March Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
What have Boyzlife said about the tour?
Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden said:"We're absolutely thrilled to announce our 2026 tour! The incredible memories we created during our 2025 shows have us counting down the days until we can hit the road again and reunite with all of our amazing fans. Brace yourselves for more unforgettable nights filled with music, laughter, and possibly some special guests joining us along the way. Can’t wait to see you all in 2026!"
How much are tickets for Boyzlife?
For the Albert Hall concert VIP tickets cost £165, while standard tickets cost £46.20, £40.70, or £34.10 depending on where you are standing or sitting. Expect prices for the Dumfries gig to be similar.
What is the likely setlist for Boyzlife?
Don’t expect them to stray too far from their last tour setlist, where they played the following songs:
- So Good
- When You're Looking Like That
- Picture of You
- World of Our Own
- Words
- Baby Can I Hold You
- Fool Again
- Love Me for a Reason
- Every Day I Love You
- You Needed Me
- No Matter What
- Swear It Again
- A Different Beat
- Piano Man
- Flying Without Wings
- Boyband Medley
- Give It Up
- When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going
- Uptown Girl
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.