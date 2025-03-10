Boyzlife have a double date with Scotland. | Getty Images

The duo’s former bands have more than 20 UK number one hit singles between them.

Boyzlife, the supergroup comprised of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden, are set to head out on a UK tour in 2026 - with two dates in Scotland.

The duo will be be performing a mixture of Boyzone and Westlife’s classic tracks on the 24-date tour, as well as their own original music.

Joining forces in 2016, when both Keith and Brian had left their respective groups, the popular touring pop-duo of Boyzlife has performed for more than 300,000 fans across the world.

As part of Westlife, Brian holds a record-breaking seven consecutive UK and Ireland number ones, as well as 12 chart toppers overall. The band sold more than 30 million records globally and secured four number one albums. Brian also went on to achieve solo success after Westlife securing a UK number one with Real To Me.

Keith also enjoyed great success as a member of Boyzone with six number one UK singles, including 16 out of their first 17 releases making the top five. The group had five number one albums and sold over 25 million records worldwide.

Here’s everything you need to know about bagging tickets.

When are Boyzlife playing Scotland?

Boyzlife will play the Easterbrook Hall, in Dumfries, on February 27, 2026, followed by Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on February 28.

When are tickets on sale for Boyzlife?

Tickets for the tour, go onsale at 10am on Friday, March 14. You can find them here.

Are there any presales for Boyzlife’s Scottish gigs?

There are a few ways to get tickets before they go on general sale.

Customers of 02 will be able to access tickets via the Priority app from 10am on Wednesday, March 12.

There will also be a fan presale from 10am on Wednesday, March 12. Check the band’s Twitter/X accont for further details.

If you are registered with Ticketmaster here you will be able to access tickets from 10am on Thursday, March 13.

Where else are Boyzlife playing?

Boyzlife’s UK complete UK tour is as follows.

12th February Guildford G Live

13th February Chatham Central Theatre

14th February Worthing Assembly Hall

15th February Cardiff New Theatre

19th February Southampton O2 Guildhall

20th February Torquay Princess Theatre

21st February Stevenage Gordon Craig Theatre

22nd February Brentwood Entertainment Centre

26th February Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

27th February Dumfries Easterbrook Hall

28th February Edinburgh Usher Hall

1st March Stockton The Globe

5th March Stockport The Plaza

6th March Derby Becketwell Live

7th March Hull Connexin Live

8th March Stoke Victoria Theatre

12th March Eastbourne Congress

13th March Cheltenham Town Hall

14th March Bath The Forum

15th March Watford Colosseum

19th March Peterborough New Theatre

20th March Lincoln Engine Shed

21st March Halifax Victoria Theatre

22nd March Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

What have Boyzlife said about the tour?

Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden said:"We're absolutely thrilled to announce our 2026 tour! The incredible memories we created during our 2025 shows have us counting down the days until we can hit the road again and reunite with all of our amazing fans. Brace yourselves for more unforgettable nights filled with music, laughter, and possibly some special guests joining us along the way. Can’t wait to see you all in 2026!"

How much are tickets for Boyzlife?

For the Albert Hall concert VIP tickets cost £165, while standard tickets cost £46.20, £40.70, or £34.10 depending on where you are standing or sitting. Expect prices for the Dumfries gig to be similar.

What is the likely setlist for Boyzlife?

Don’t expect them to stray too far from their last tour setlist, where they played the following songs: