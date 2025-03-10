Boyzlife Ticket Presale and Prices: Here's how to get tickets for the super-boyband's two Scottish gigs

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 10th Mar 2025, 12:33 BST
Boyzlife have a double date with Scotland.placeholder image
Boyzlife have a double date with Scotland. | Getty Images
The duo’s former bands have more than 20 UK number one hit singles between them.

Boyzlife, the supergroup comprised of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden, are set to head out on a UK tour in 2026 - with two dates in Scotland.

The duo will be be performing a mixture of Boyzone and Westlife’s classic tracks on the 24-date tour, as well as their own original music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joining forces in 2016, when both Keith and Brian had left their respective groups, the popular touring pop-duo of Boyzlife has performed for more than 300,000 fans across the world.

As part of Westlife, Brian holds a record-breaking seven consecutive UK and Ireland number ones, as well as 12 chart toppers overall. The band sold more than 30 million records globally and secured four number one albums. Brian also went on to achieve solo success after Westlife securing a UK number one with Real To Me.

Keith also enjoyed great success as a member of Boyzone with six number one UK singles, including 16 out of their first 17 releases making the top five. The group had five number one albums and sold over 25 million records worldwide.

Here’s everything you need to know about bagging tickets.

When are Boyzlife playing Scotland?

Boyzlife will play the Easterbrook Hall, in Dumfries, on February 27, 2026, followed by Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on February 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When are tickets on sale for Boyzlife?

Tickets for the tour, go onsale at 10am on Friday, March 14. You can find them here.

Are there any presales for Boyzlife’s Scottish gigs?

There are a few ways to get tickets before they go on general sale.

Customers of 02 will be able to access tickets via the Priority app from 10am on Wednesday, March 12.

There will also be a fan presale from 10am on Wednesday, March 12. Check the band’s Twitter/X accont for further details.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are registered with Ticketmaster here you will be able to access tickets from 10am on Thursday, March 13.

Where else are Boyzlife playing?

Boyzlife’s UK complete UK tour is as follows.

  • 12th February Guildford G Live
  • 13th February Chatham Central Theatre
  • 14th February Worthing Assembly Hall
  • 15th February Cardiff New Theatre
  • 19th February Southampton O2 Guildhall
  • 20th February Torquay Princess Theatre
  • 21st February Stevenage Gordon Craig Theatre
  • 22nd February Brentwood Entertainment Centre
  • 26th February Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
  • 27th February Dumfries Easterbrook Hall
  • 28th February Edinburgh Usher Hall
  • 1st March Stockton The Globe
  • 5th March Stockport The Plaza
  • 6th March Derby Becketwell Live
  • 7th March Hull Connexin Live
  • 8th March Stoke Victoria Theatre
  • 12th March Eastbourne Congress
  • 13th March Cheltenham Town Hall
  • 14th March Bath The Forum
  • 15th March Watford Colosseum
  • 19th March Peterborough New Theatre
  • 20th March Lincoln Engine Shed
  • 21st March Halifax Victoria Theatre
  • 22nd March Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

What have Boyzlife said about the tour?

Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden said:"We're absolutely thrilled to announce our 2026 tour! The incredible memories we created during our 2025 shows have us counting down the days until we can hit the road again and reunite with all of our amazing fans. Brace yourselves for more unforgettable nights filled with music, laughter, and possibly some special guests joining us along the way. Can’t wait to see you all in 2026!"

How much are tickets for Boyzlife?

For the Albert Hall concert VIP tickets cost £165, while standard tickets cost £46.20, £40.70, or £34.10 depending on where you are standing or sitting. Expect prices for the Dumfries gig to be similar.

What is the likely setlist for Boyzlife?

Don’t expect them to stray too far from their last tour setlist, where they played the following songs:

  1. So Good
  2. When You're Looking Like That
  3. Picture of You
  4. World of Our Own
  5. Words
  6. Baby Can I Hold You
  7. Fool Again
  8. Love Me for a Reason
  9. Every Day I Love You
  10. You Needed Me
  11. No Matter What
  12. Swear It Again
  13. A Different Beat
  14. Piano Man
  15. Flying Without Wings
  16. Boyband Medley
  17. Give It Up
  18. When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going
  19. Uptown Girl
Related topics:BoyzlifeTicketsScotlandEdinburgh
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice