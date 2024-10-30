It’s been a huge year for music in the UK - from Taylor Swift’s record-breaking UK stadium tour, to the news of Oasis’ imminent reunion.
Meanwhile, when it came to album sales, vinyl has continued its resurgence, with WH Smith announcing it would start selling the format for the first time in ovr 30 years.
With winter now here, thoughts are turning to end-of-year lists and which artists have been most successful in 2024.
With just a couple of months of the year to go, here are the albums leading the race to be the biggest of the past 12 months.
1. Taylor Swift: The Tortured Poets Department
It's surprise nobody that Taylor Swift tops the chart with 'The Tortured Poets Department'. She's had a triumphant year with both her latest album beiong a commercial and critical success, and her series of huge sell-out stadium gigs across the UK, including three at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium. It's not the last we'll see of Tay Tay on this list. | Contributed
2. The Weeknd
The first globally-released greatest hits album from Canadian artist The Weeknd taskes second spot. Released in advance of his appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2021, it's still selling vast quantitiies thanks to thepopularity of songs like 'Blinding Lights' and 'Can't Feel My Face'. | Contributed
3. Noah Kahan: Stick Season
Taking the final podium place is American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan's third studio album 'Stick Season'. As has become common, sales were boosted by a later release of an expanded edition, entitled 'Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever)', with seven additional tracks. | Contributed
4. Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft
Billie Eilish's third studio album hot the top pf the charts in over 20 countries when it was released back in May. In the UK it enjoyed ther biggest opening week of her career, and is the fourth best selling record of 2024. | Contributed