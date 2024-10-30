1 . Taylor Swift: The Tortured Poets Department

It's surprise nobody that Taylor Swift tops the chart with 'The Tortured Poets Department'. She's had a triumphant year with both her latest album beiong a commercial and critical success, and her series of huge sell-out stadium gigs across the UK, including three at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium. It's not the last we'll see of Tay Tay on this list. | Contributed