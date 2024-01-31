Belle & Sebastian will be taking over Glasgow's SWG3 venue for two days this summer.

Back in 1999 Glaswegian indie group Belle & Sebastian curated a new type of music festival.

Called The Bowlie Weekender, it took place at at the Pontin's Holiday camp in Sussex and was the inspiration for the All Tomorrow's Parties (ATP) festival.

The band returned to curate the 10th anniversary of ATP, which by that point has moved to Butlin's Minehead, in an event inevitably known as Bowlie 2.

A third event was then held in 2019 to mark the 20th anniversary of the original festival, with fans invited on board a cruise ship in the Mediterranean for the Boaty Weekender.

And now, a quarter of a century on from the first Bowlie, a fourth event will be held in Belle & Sebastian's home city of Glasgow.

Dozens of bands will be joing the Bowlie ranks, with previous festivals featuring the likes of Snow Patrol, Franz Ferdinand, The Flaming Lips, The Divine Comedy, Frightened Rabbit, Mark Lanegan, The Zombies, Teenage Fanclub and Sleater-Kinney.

Here's everything we know so far.

When is the Glasgow Weekender?

The Weekender takes place over two days on Friday, August 2, and Saturday, August 3.

Where is the Glasgow Weekender taking place?

The festival takes place at the SWG3 arts venue, on the banks of the River Clyde a short walk from Glasgow's West End. Belle & Sebastian are taking over the entire venue, including the 4,000 outdoor Galvanisers Yard alongside five other performance spaces.

Who will be appearing?

Belle & Sebastian have announced that they will be playing on both days alongside the following acts.

CMAT

Camera Obscura

Bis

The Joy Hotel

It's promised that "many more" acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

What else is going on?

Belle & Sebastian lead singer Stuart Murdoch said: "We're going to have the run of the place for the whole weekend, great bands, great DJs, great food and sundry 'Bowlie' type activities. It's still in the middle of winter, but we're glad we have something to look forward to, a sunny happening on the banks of the Clyde."

Organisers have also promised a number of collaborations and surprises.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Glasgow Weekender go on general sale at 10am on Friday, February 2 here.

Is there a presale?

If you can't wait until Friday Planet Fans have a presale which you can access here. Just sign up for a Belle & Sebastian 'AAA' pass and they'll send you details.

How much are tickets?