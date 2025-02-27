The screenings will take place at the Scotsman Picturehouse

An award-winning short film of a specially-commissioned opera is to be screened for free in Edinburgh next month.

Scottish Opera’s award-winning animated short film Josefine will be shown at the Scotsman Picturehouse in Edinburgh on 25 March, with screenings at 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

The 14-minute film, Scottish Opera’s first venture into animation, brings Franz Kafka’s last short story, Josefine the Singer, to life through a blend of operatic performance and contemporary animation.

Set in a striking desert landscape, and exploring themes of artistry, crisis and hope, the story follows a mysterious creature whose ethereal voice captivates an audience of sprites.

After watching the film, produced in partnership with Maestro Broadcasting, audiences will hear director Antonia Bain, Scottish Opera’s resident filmmaker, composer Samuel Bordoli, and conductor Susannah Wapshott, in conversation with The Scotsman’s classical music critic, Ken Walton, about how the animation came together.

A still from Scottish Opera’s 14 minute animated opera, Josefine | Scottish Opera

Josefine’s soundtrack features 2022/23 Emerging Artist soprano Zoe Drummond, a chorus and the Orchestra of Scottish Opera. It was animated by a team headed by Sophie Bird.

At last year’s Messina Film Festival – Cinema & Opera, Josefine was chosen from 1,400 entries to receive the Emi Mammoliti Award for best short film, while it was also named Best Animation at this year’s Cannes Arts Film Fest, Mannheim Arts and Film Festival Winner for Best Family and Children Friendly, and received an Honourable Mention in Animation.

It has been screened at festivals all over the world, including Vienna’s Rathausplatz and the Venice Biennale, as well as a premiere at Glasgow Short Film Festival next month.

Alex Reedijk, Scottish Opera general director said: “We’re delighted to present Josefine, Scottish Opera’s first ever opera animation, at The Scotsman Picturehouse, in partnership with The Scotsman. This film represents our commitment to pushing creative boundaries and finding new ways to present opera, and it will be wonderful to see it in this special Edinburgh venue.

“There’s also the added bonus of listening to Ken Walton, with his wealth of classical music knowledge, speak to the creative team behind this animation. We look forward to welcoming you to this unique event.”

Director Antonia Bain said: “Josefine was born as a response to arts place in a time of crisis. It’s also a story about parenthood, a child discovering their talent, nurturing creativity, how to search for hope within when there seems to be only darkness outside, and most importantly the beauty of the voice and the overwhelming power of music to nourish the human soul.

“Creating Josefine has been a dream come true for our whole team and we all fell in love with this beautiful little character. It has been amazing to see her sing in cinema’s across the world, from New York to Venice, to a packed audience on an outdoor screen in Vienna and then winning the best short film award at the Messina Opera and Cinema festival in Sicily.

“I’m absolutely thrilled then, that Josefine is coming home to Scotland and I can’t wait to watch the film together with all of the creative team, my friends and family and Scottish audiences for the first time.”