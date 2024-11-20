The Australian Pink Floyd have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of the world’s most popular cover bands are on their way to Scotland.

With the well-publicised ongoing spat between Roger Waters and David Gilmour, it’s unlikley we’ll ever see Pink Floyd take to the stage again.

The prog-rock outfit are one of the best-selling bands in history and had a fearsome reputation for their huge live concerts packed with lasers, massive inflatables and eye-popping visuals.

For those who never got a chance to see the band, the next best thing is The Australian Pink Floyd, who have been delivering lovingly-recreated versions of Floyd’s biggest songs for over 30 years.

They are currently touring a greatest hits set and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are The Australian Pink Floyd playing Glasgow?

The Australian Pink Floyd play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on theirScreamin’ At The Sky UK tour on Friday, November 22.

Who is supporting The Australian Pink Floyd at their Glasgow gig?

The Australian Pink Floyd have not announced any support for their Glasgow date - expect just lots and lots of Pink Floyd songs. The band will play two sets with an intermission between.

What are the stage times for The Australian Pink Floyd in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and the Australian Pink Floyd will start their set at 7.30pm sharp, so don’t be late. The concert will finish by 10.10pm.

Are tickets still available for The Australian Pink Floyd?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £38.60 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at The Australian Pink Floyd’s Hydro gig?

The only restriction at the gig is that all under-14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely The Australian Pink Floyd setlist?

The Australian Pink Floyd have been mixing it up a bot on theior current tour, playing slightly different sets each night. Having said that, expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow, taken from a recent setlist in Bournemouth.