Andrew Weatherall: who was the Screamadelica producer who died of a pulmonary embolism?

Producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall best known for producing Primal Scream album Screamadelica has died aged 56.

His management revealed in a statement that the producer died of a pulmonary embolism in the early hours of Monday morning.

They wrote: “We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London. The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.

"He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.”

Irvine Welsh: 'One of the most talented persons I've known'

Tributes have poured in for the innovator credited with introducing the acid house genre to the mainstream.

Charlatans lead singer Tim Burgess said: "Shocked and saddened to hear that cosmic traveller Andrew Weatherall has left the building. Always a pleasure to meet up with him and share good times. Rest well mate".

Edinburgh author Irvine Welsh also paid tribute, saying: "Absolutely distraught to hear this terrible news. Andrew was a longtime friend, collaborator and one of most talented persons I’ve known. Also one of the nicest. Genius is an overworked term but I’m struggling to think of anything else that defines him."

DJ Gilles Peterson said it was "hard to put into words the influence and impact Andrew Weatherall has had on UK culture".

'A genius'

The Windsor-born DJ also worked closely with Beth Orton and The Twilight Sad, and produced three tracks on Scottish band Primal Scream's 2000 album XTRMNTR.

The Twilight Sad labelled the producer "a genius" in a tribute tweet.

They wrote: "We were honoured for you to be our Anti-Producer on “No One Can Ever Know” and to have your genius remix “Videograms”. A true gent and a legend. Thank you! RIP Andrew Weatherall."

Weatherall was renowned for his remixes of famous works, rehashing tracks from the likes of Björk, Siouxsie Sioux and New Order.