AC/DC are coming to Scotland in August in their first visit in a decade

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australian rock giants AC/DC have announced their first Scottish gig in a decade.

The band are bringing their ‘Power Up’ tour, named for their latest studio album, to the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Johnson (left) and guitarist Angus Young (right) from mega band AC/DC. Picture: Sara Johannessen/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

And the UK leg of the tour will end with a blockbuster concert at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Statium.

Here are all the details you need to know about the AC/DC concert.

When is the AC/DC concert in Scotland?

The concert will be held Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh on August 21. It is the only concert scheduled for Scotland, with the mega band to bypass Glasgow. AC/DC is playing 12 dates across ten countries this summer in total.

AC/DC are coming to Edinburgh in August | Christie Goodwin

When did AC/DC last play in Scotland?

AC/DC last played in Scotland in 2015 as part of their Rock or Bust World Tour. They played at Glasgow on June 28, 2015.