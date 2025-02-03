AC/DC Scotland concert: When is the Edinburgh concert at Murrayfield Stadium? How can I get tickets?
Australian rock giants AC/DC have announced their first Scottish gig in a decade.
The band are bringing their ‘Power Up’ tour, named for their latest studio album, to the UK.
And the UK leg of the tour will end with a blockbuster concert at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Statium.
Here are all the details you need to know about the AC/DC concert.
When is the AC/DC concert in Scotland?
The concert will be held Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh on August 21. It is the only concert scheduled for Scotland, with the mega band to bypass Glasgow. AC/DC is playing 12 dates across ten countries this summer in total.
When did AC/DC last play in Scotland?
AC/DC last played in Scotland in 2015 as part of their Rock or Bust World Tour. They played at Glasgow on June 28, 2015.
Tickets for the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium concert will go on sale from 10am on Friday, February 7. Tickets for the Edinburgh concert will be available at www.gigsinscotland.com.
