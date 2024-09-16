Controversial Scottish music festival Doune the Rabbit Hole to make a comeback
A controversial music festival is to make a comeback two years after it was called off at the 11th hour in the face of calls for a boycott over its treatment of performers, crew and volunteers.
A new management team is said to be behind the relaunch of Doune the Rabbit Hole, which was staged at the Cardross Estate, in Stirlingshire, until 2022.
Helensburgh-based businessman and musician Brian Harkin will be spearheading efforts to revive the event, which he said would “reclaim its rightful place” on the UK’s music festival calendar next year, when it will be known as Back Doune the Rabbit Hole.
The 2023 festival was called off weeks before it was due to go ahead following a campaign from union leaders to avoid the event after almost £1 million in in unpaid bills was racked up and musicians who appeared at the previous festival were left out of pocket.
Mr Harkin has blamed “poor management” for the previous “challenges” faced by the festival, which Belle and Sebastian, Amy Macdonald, Teenage Fanclub, Camera Obscura and Patti Smith all performed at in 2022.
Although he has secured the backing of the festival’s previous organisers to use the Doune the Rabbit Hole name and social media channels, Mr Harkin insisted they would have no involvement in the new event.
Mr Harkin will be joining forces with the agency Rock Artist Management, which works with acts like Hue & Cry, Big Country, The Boomtown Rats and Nazareth, on next year’s festival, which is due to run from 1-3 August.
Mr Harkin said he believed there was “a lot of love” for Doune the Rabbit Hole from previous attendees were not fully aware of the behind-the-scenes “business tragedy.”
He said: “Doune the Rabbit Hole has always been known for its unique atmosphere and diverse line-up.
"We are thrilled to be able to uphold its traditions to ensure we produce a festival that is inclusive and family friendly, providing an unforgettable experience for festival goers of all ages.
“With early bird tickets available soon and excitement building as we prepare to announce the line up, we would like to take a moment to acknowledge the events of 2023, during which the festival faced several challenges due to the poor management of the previous organiser.
“As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we offer our assurances to audiences that the festival is now under the guidance of a highly experienced management team, recognised as leaders in the UK music festival scene, which is committed to preserving the essence of Doune the Rabbit Hole, while bringing stability and renewed energy to the event.
“With a refreshed vision and a commitment to delivering the best festival experience yet, we can’t wait to welcome everyone back next August to relive the magic.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.