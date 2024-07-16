Music fans have a lot to look forward to at Vue sites in Scotland this summer

Music lovers have a lot to celebrate this summer at Vue, with three exciting titles hitting the big screen – including BLACKPINK’s latest concert film.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK tour, which captivated the world comes, will be arriving from 31 August. Drawing an audience of 1.8 million and breaking global records for female group concert tours, experience the energy of the live performances from the comfort of Vue.

Also screening on 31 August is André Rieu’s Power of Love concert. Filmed in his picturesque hometown of Maastricht, The King of the Waltz is accompanied by his world-famous Johann Strauss Orchestra and a cast of hundreds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set against the backdrop of the historic Vrijthof square, André will amaze you with iconic film scores, beautiful waltzes, tear jerking ballads and unexpected chart hits.

Plenty for music fans at Vue this summer, including K-pop sensation BLACKPINK

For those looking for behind the scenes action, Blur: To The End should fit the bill. This feature-length documentary depicts the extraordinary and emotional return of blur, captured during the year in which they made a surprise return with their first record in eight years.

Screening from 19 July, it features performances of their most iconic, much-loved songs, footage of the band in the studio, and life on the road. This film is an intimate moment in time with this most enduring of English bands, who have been at the heart of British cultural life and influence for over three decades. Fans will also be able to catch the band’s incredible performance in Blur: Live From Wembley from 6 September.

Chris Jackson, General Manager of Vue Glasgow St Enoch, said: ‘Here at Vue we’re about so much more than just mainstream cinema. We pride ourselves on screening some of the best concert films and documentaries from global artists loved across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’re thrilled to be giving music fans across the country the chance to catch brilliant performances – all from the comfort of their local Vue.’