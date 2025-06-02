Murder: A Search for the Truth with international crime expert David Swindle

International crime expert David Swindle brings his gripping live show Murder – A Search for the Truth to Glasgow on Sunday, October 12 at the city’s award winning venue, Barras Art and Design from 1.30–3.30pm.

Known for unmasking serial killer Peter Tobin and leading the now-infamous Operation Anagram, Swindle is a seasoned investigator who knows exactly how to hold a room. This isn’t a theatrical retelling — it’s the real story, stripped back.

With over 40 years of experience, Swindle guides audiences through Britain’s darkest crimes with a clarity and calm that’s hard to ignore.

He’s joined on stage by broadcaster and publicist Heather Suttie, whose sharp questions get to the heart of what the audience really wants to know

What’s covered:

Behind-the-scenes details from high-profile murder cases

Insights from the Peter Tobin investigation and cold cases

The psychology of killers: nature vs nurture

Warning signs — can you tell who’s capable of murder?

And the question that won’t go away — can someone commit the perfect murder?

Swindle doesn’t dramatise. He informs. Expect plain speaking, uncomfortable truths and the victim’s story at the centre of it all.

“Too often, the killer gets the spotlight. This show is about truth, justice and the people left behind. It’s always about the victims.” – David Swindle.

Heather Suttie & David Swindle

Suttie brings a publicist’s insight and a true crime fan’s curiosity — asking the questions the audience is thinking. Together, they break down each case, piece by piece.

If you obsess over true crime documentaries, have a podcast queue full of unsolved cases, or want to hear how real investigators work, this is two hours you won’t forget.