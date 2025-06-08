Murder: A Search for the Truth with David Swindle in Aberdeen

David Swindle, one of the UK’s top former detectives and serious crime experts, is coming to Aberdeen on Sunday, September 14, 7.30-9.45pm at The Lemon Tree.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 30 years in policing, including his groundbreaking work on the Peter Tobin case and the creation of Operation Anagram, David changed how Britain solves cold cases and tracks serial killers.

David returns to the stage with broadcaster and publicist Heather Suttie for Murder: A Search for the Truth. They’ll take you behind the scenes of real murder investigations, sharing what really happens when detectives dig for answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing on decades of experience, David has worked on hundreds of murder cases, cracking major crimes, and supporting families through loss. Known for his no-nonsense style and sharp analysis, he reveals the pressures and breakthroughs that come with hunting killers and fighting for justice.

Suttie & Swindle

David says: “I’m looking forward to getting back on stage with Heather, bringing together a detective’s insight and an inquisitive publicist’s questions. This tour is a rare chance to hear real stories and understand the truth behind the headlines.”

This isn’t fiction – these are real victims, real cases, and real consequences. David will break down some of the UK’s most complex murder investigations, from suspicious deaths overseas to unresolved cases closer to home. He brings clarity, expertise, and a relentless drive to uncover the truth.

Heather Suttie joins him to ask the questions you want answered. Together, they’ll explore why killers kill – is it nature, nurture, or something darker? Can murderers be spotted before they strike? And is a perfect murder even possible?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad