Murder: A Search for the Truth – Live with David Swindle in Stirling

International crime expert David Swindle, the former detective who led the Peter Tobin investigation and created Operation Anagram, is coming to Stirling with his brand-new live show Murder: A Search for the Truth on Wednesday, October 29 at the Albert Halls, Stirling.

With more than 30 years in policing and a reputation for solving high-profile cases, David brings his real-life experience of murder investigations, cold case reviews, and working with families seeking answers.

This is your chance to hear what really happens behind the scenes of a murder case — the pressure, the breakthroughs, and the lasting impact on victims’ families.

Known for his straight-talking style and meticulous case analysis, David lifts the lid on the pressures and breakthroughs that come with chasing killers and fighting for justice for victims.

Crime Scene

David said: “ I’m excited to be back on stage with this trailblazing combination of the detective and journalist. This autumn tour is one not to be missed in Stirling.”

This is not fiction. It’s real cases, real victims and real consequences. David will dissect some of the UK’s most complex investigations. Whether dealing with suspicious deaths overseas or unresolved cases closer to home, David offers clarity, expertise and a relentless pursuit of the truth.

Joining him on stage is broadcaster and publicist Heather Suttie. She brings sharp questions, a journalist’s perspective, and a deep interest in true crime. Together, they explore the toughest questions:

Why do killers kill?

Can you spot a murderer before they strike?

Is a perfect murder even possible?

David Swindle & Heather Suttie

This is not a show for the faint-hearted – it’s real stories, real victims, and real consequences.

Tickets available now via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/murder-a-search-for-the-truth-with-david-swindle-heather-suttie-tickets-1404658434189?aff=oddtdtcreator