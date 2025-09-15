Muir Homes to host open weekend at The West Path, Pathhead

By Laura Caulfield
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 11:56 BST
Muir Homes is inviting prospective homebuyers to a special open weekend at The West Path, Pathhead, where visitors will have the chance to explore the collection of stylish and spacious new homes available.

The event will take place on September 27 and 28 from 12pm to 3pm at the development, giving buyers the opportunity to view showhomes, discover the high-quality specification on offer, and learn more about the lifestyle benefits of this well-connected Midlothian community.

Located just a five-minute drive from the Edinburgh Bypass and only 20 minutes from the city centre, West Path offers a peaceful retreat with seamless connectivity - ideal for commuters. The development combines modern luxury with a close-knit community atmosphere, with excellent local amenities including schools, restaurants, a bakery, a bowling green, and a pharmacy.

Families will appreciate the nearby Tynewater Primary School and access to a range of excellent primary and six secondary schools across Midlothian. With scenic walking routes, local pubs, activity centres and outdoor attractions, West Path provides a balanced lifestyle, offering both the comforts of rural living and easy access to Edinburgh.

Ash Sheikh, Sales and Marketing Director at Muir Homes, said: “An open weekend is the perfect way to experience everything The West Path has to offer. Visitors will be able to step inside our homes, picture themselves in this fantastic location, and speak to our friendly sales team who will be on hand to answer any questions. We look forward to welcoming prospective buyers and helping them take the next step in their homebuying journey.”

