'Much-loved' pumpkin festival at Scottish farm axed in 'end of an era'

The decision was announced by the family of the popular Scottish farm on Facebook

A family-run farm in East Lothian known for its annual pumpkin festival has decided to close its doors to the public.

Kilduff Farm, near North Berwick, is run by husband and wife team Russ and Lucy Calder. Over the past decade, the couple and their children have welcomed people from across the country to pick their Halloween pumpkin at an annual festival they host.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this year, after “an absolute blast”, but “a lot of hard work”, the family said it it had come to “the end of an era”.

Comments flooded in on the farm’s Facebook page, where the announcement was made this week. A mix of one-time and regular visitors said how gutted they were at the closing of the pumpkin patch and of the need to scout out a new one.

Visitors old and new said they will have to find a new pumpkin patch this year as the family farm closes their business | Lisa Ferguson

The official announcement from the family read: “It’s the end of an era.

“We have called time on our much loved pumpkin festival and growing pumpkins here at Kilduff Farm. If you have been with us from the start, you will know that the whole reason we started growing pumpkins eight years ago was for our children.

“A project to help get them out on the farm and involved in day-to-day farming. It certainly achieved that and much, much more.

“We’ve had an absolute blast. It would be disingenuous to say that we have loved every minute. It has been pretty hard work at times and the weather certainly hasn’t been on our side a lot of the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have, however, absolutely loved welcoming pumpkin pickers young and old to the farm to pick their pumpkins and help create very special family memories together.

“It’s not been an easy decision and certainly one that hasn’t been taken lightly. We have poured our hearts and souls into our pumpkin project over the last eight years and pumpkins have filled every part of our lives - often our dreams. There are a multitude of factors that have shaped our decision, but ultimately we know it’s the right time for our family.”