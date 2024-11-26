Much anticipated seasonal market returns to Inverness landmark this weekend

Festive gift ideas galore at Inverness Creative Academy’s Winter Artists and Makers Market

Festive gift ideas galore at Inverness Creative Academy’s Winter Artists and Makers Market Festive shoppers are preparing for the highly anticipated seasonal Artists and Makers Market at the Inverness Creative Academy this weekend Saturday 30th November and Sunday 1st December 10am until 4pm and an exclusive early viewing on Friday 29th November 4pm - 8pm.

As well as having the unique opportunity to buy special handmade gifts direct from their makers, visitors can soak up even more of the Christmassy atmosphere on the Friday evening, with local music groups Inverness Traditional Folk, Ceòl na h’òige BSGI (Young Gaelic Choir) Freewheelin (Rich Acappella Harmony Group) and Còisir na h’òige BSGI (Senior Primary Gaelic Choir) performing in the beautifully restored Assembly Hall.

The market event, now in its fourth year since the building was established by Wasps Studios as a creative hub for the Highlands, brings together over 30 artists from across the region to showcase their handcrafted ceramics, textiles, original paintings, risograph prints, homewares and more.

Wasps Winter Artist and Makers Market

Discover the most creative and unique gifts, from traditional paintings and ceramics to a crochet cactus and a Highland cow cheese slicer, there truly is something for everyone.

Crochet artist and stall holder regular Sorcha Sutherland of Hooked and Hung said, “It’s always such a welcoming and exciting event to be a part of! Wasps do a great job to carefully curate their markets with the highest quality artisans, offering locals the perfect opportunity to shop small, shop local and find those special gifts this festive season.”

Formally the site of Inverness Royal Academy from 1895 until 1980, the landmark is now a flourishing arts space, offering studios, offices and events space to the city and beyond.

The beautifully restored Gym Hall serves as the backdrop for the seasonal market, with much needed hot drinks and bakes available at Café de Paulo in the stunning Assembly Hall next door.

Wasps Winter Artists and Makers Market

Among the stall holders joining in on the festivities this weekend is risograph printer and owner of Isle of Riso, Alice Prentice; ceramicist Lakrista Morton, and clock maker Len Pentcost-Ingram. Support just one of these local craftspeople by making a feel-good purchase, either for yourself or a loved one for Christmas.

Catherine MacNeil, the building’s property manager, said: “We always look forward to hosting the seasonal markets, and the Winter edition is the biggest of them all. It's a joy for us to bring together our thriving creative community to celebrate the season, providing meaningful selling opportunities and creating a vibrant festive atmosphere that attracts visitors from across the Highlands.”

This event is not only a celebration of creativity but also a step towards fostering a thriving local economy. Every purchase directly supports artists and makers in our community, helping them continue to share their craft.