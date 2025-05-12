Motherwell South Parish Church latest

Sunday worship at Motherwell South was led by Rev Alan Gibson. This week we were looking at the journey our church is on and the story of the Samarian woman at the well which we have adopted as our vision statement.

Intimations –

SouthScene needs you, Articles are now due for the next edition of SouthScene, why not write or article or send in something you have written, let us know what you or your group is doing in the Church, please send to George Price by the 18th of May at [email protected]

Thanks to you continued support of Christian Aid each Sunday we have been able to send a cheque for £1500 to the Myanmar Earthquake Appeal.

Motherwell South

Our last Cinema Club before the summer recess takes place on Thursday the 15th of May this will be our afternoon tea followed by a film.

Our Summer Fete is a little earlier this year it will be held on Saturday the 24th of May, from 11am to 1pm please come along and support this vital fundraiser for our new development, tea tickets are priced at £4 Adult and £2 Child. We will have the following stalls, Fancy Goods and Gifts, Cake and Candy, Toiletries, Jewellery, Craft, Bottle, and Plants.

On the 13th of September we have a small group going to the O2 in Glasgow to see the Rend Collective in concert it you would be interested please contact Alan

The reading this week comes from John Chapter 4 verses 3-26 – “Jesus Talks with a Samaritan Woman” read by Jennifer Macrae

Alan’s Sermon looked at the reading above which has been adopted by Motherwell South as the vision of ministry for us.

Why was it chosen because it tell us just what church should all be about, firstly it’s about reaching out, as Jesus reached out to the Samaritan woman who was outcast in her community, Jesus as a Jew was in effect in an enemies land. Jesus ministry was all about reaching out, and in our community we have today many who are have been marginalised, are lonely and have been rejected we should be reaching out to them, how are we addressing that?

Reaching In- we are talking about the way we care for one another, how we provide spiritual support for one another and how we nurture them in faith. Jesus offers living water to the Samaritan woman taking it from the physical to the spiritual all about offering fulfilment, purpose and meaning.

Reaching Up – how we can worship God and praise God, The Samarian Woman after her encounter with Jesus runs back to the village to and tells others about Jesus, the lonely and isolated woman becomes the witness; the woman who was scorned and rejected becomes the evangelist.

People don’t want to come to a perfect church; they want to come to a church that understands what it is and whose it is. We are people all of whom have been broken at some point, broken by grief, loss, and circumstances.

But we are also people who understand the transformation that Jesus brings and the purpose and meaning he brings to our lives. That’s a story that people want to hear.

So if you’ve been carrying that water jar of hurt and brokenness around for too long perhaps now is the time to put it down and not to run to a church that’s perfect but to a savour that’s perfect, a savour who gives us meaning and purpose in our lives. Amen

Thanks this week –

The Company Section of the BB’s would like to thank all those who provided home baking and other gifts for the Company Section Camp.

Janet Cumming would like to thank her church family for the beautiful flowers and thoughtful prayer square she received.

George and Agy would like to thank the Congregation of Motherwell South for the beautiful flowers they received they really cheered Agy up and George got a bunch too. He read the card from the church about twenty times; they are still looking beautiful. Thanks also to Julie Irvine for delivering them.

Ishbel Gregor would like to thank the Congregation for the beautiful flowers she received.

Anne Humphrey wishes to thank the congregation for the lovely flowers; they were very much appreciated and fairly cheered her up.

Ena Brown would like to thank the Minister and the Congregation for the beautiful flowers she received they were very much appreciated.