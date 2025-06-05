More than a windfarm: Whitelee Community Day

ScottishPower Renewables is excited to announce the upcoming Whitelee Community Day on Sunday, June 8 from 11am - 4pm. This event promises a day filled with fun and educational activities for all ages.

Event Highlights:

Hands-on Science Sessions: Join the Glasgow Science Centre for interactive sessions on how to "Power The Future."

More than a windfarm:

Learn to pipe with ScottishPower Pipe Band

Whitelee Community Day offers free entry, free activities, and a fantastic opportunity to explore the windfarm and learn about renewable energy and the local wildlife that thrives on the UK’s largest onshore windfarm.

Join Us!