More than a windfarm: Whitelee Community Day
ScottishPower Renewables is excited to announce the upcoming Whitelee Community Day on Sunday, June 8 from 11am - 4pm. This event promises a day filled with fun and educational activities for all ages.
Event Highlights:
- Hands-on Science Sessions: Join the Glasgow Science Centre for interactive sessions on how to "Power The Future."
- Live Performances: Enjoy piping and drumming performances by the renowned ScottishPower Pipe Band.
- Animal Encounters: Experience an animal petting zoo and bird demonstrations with Owl Magic.
- Wildlife Insights: Learn about local wildlife from our Ecology team and Countryside Rangers.
- Educational Tours: Take a virtual tour of the turbines at Whitelee Windfarm using a VR headset and learn from our Operations and Maintenance team how they work.
More than a windfarm:
Whitelee Community Day offers free entry, free activities, and a fantastic opportunity to explore the windfarm and learn about renewable energy and the local wildlife that thrives on the UK’s largest onshore windfarm.
Join Us!
We invite everyone to join us for a day of discovery, entertainment, and community spirit at Whitelee Windfarm Visitor Centre. Don't miss out.