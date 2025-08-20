Miriam Margolyes has split the money between two charities

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor Miriam Margolyes has donated £10,000 to charity, splitting the money between a Fringe fund for performers and a charity supporting Palestinians in Gaza.

Ms Margolyes, who is in Edinburgh performing her show, Margolyes & Dickens: More Best Bits, at the Fringe, said she wanted to help artists with “soaring costs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has previously spoken out against Israel’s action in Gaza, urging fellow Jews to call for a ceasefire.

Ms Margolyes said: “I have decided to donate £10,000 split between two charities I am extremely passionate about - ‘The Keep It Fringe’ fund part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society and Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

“The Fringe has given me so much and this money would go towards helping artists with soaring costs to perform. My head and heart are full of the situation in Gaza, where the need for everything is very great. I strongly urge anyone to add to my donation as these are two extremely worthy causes”.

Keep It Fringe, which has distributed £1 million to UK-based artists at the festival, was launched by a donation from Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 2023 and has since been supported by a UK government grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miriam Margolyes is back in Edinburgh with Margolyes & Dickens: More Best Bits | Steven Ullathorn

Meanwhile, MAP has organised and deployed emergency medical teams to Gaza, bolstering a healthcare system under attack. In October last year, MAP launched the “Solidarity Polyclinic” in central Gaza, delivering comprehensive healthcare, mental health support, and emergency services to hundreds of patients daily.

Annie Turnbull, acting director of fundraising and marketing for MAP, said: “This generous donation from Miriam Margolyes means more than the financial support - it’s a powerful statement of solidarity, of standing with Palestinians, and of standing up for the rights of Palestinians.

“On behalf of MAP, my Palestinian colleagues in Gaza, West Bank and Lebanon, and the people they serve, I would like to thank Miriam for her kindness that will provide urgent care where it’s needed most.”

Tony Lankester, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: "We are incredibly thankful to Miriam Margolyes for supporting the Keep it Fringe Fund, which gives vital, direct help to artists. This kind of contribution has an immediate impact, removing barriers, creating opportunities and enabling more voices to be heard. The more support the fund receives, the more artists we can reach, and we hope others will be inspired to follow Miriam’s lead."