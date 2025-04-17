Love Your Lawn with Dobbies

Free gardening workshop in partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK this Dementia Action Week.

Dobbies Garden Centres is hosting a very special FREE Grow How event in stores across the UK this May in partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK to mark Dementia Action Week (19-25 May).

Dobbies is highlighting the benefits of garden living for brain health and raising vital funds to find a cure for dementia through this free-to-attend workshop.

Gardening is a great activity to highlight this Dementia Action Week, as it’s a hobby that can help look after our brain health. Physical activity, learning new skills and keeping connected with others are just some of the things we can do to help reduce our risk of dementia.

Rae Green, Jayne Layne from Dobbies and Katie Foster

May’s Grow How event, Love Your Lawn, will take place in every store on Saturday 3 May and Wednesday 7 May at 10:30am and 3:30pm, giving customers of all ages and gardening abilities the chance to learn something new or finesse their gardening skills.

These popular live Grow How demonstrations are flexible, fun and interactive, taking around 15 minutes. Dobbies’ Green Team will give a demonstration around lawn care, taking customers back to the basics and illustrating the importance of maintenance for a healthy lawn.

During the session there will be an activity centred around repairing a lawn with grass plugs, giving everyone the chance to give it a go. There will also be the chance to ask any questions relating to lawn care. The talk will be supported with a selection of general top tips and products such as grass seed, lawn feed and tools to keep your grass in tip top shape.

The Green Team will then share information on Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Think Brain Health campaign, which aims to educate people about the steps they can take to look after their brains and help reduce the risk of dementia. It’s focused on three simple rules – love your heart, stay sharp and keep connected. Lawn maintenance is a great task for keeping physically and mentally active through gardening and garden living.

Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, Nigel Lawton, shares his excitement for getting everyone, no matter their lawn care experience. He said: “Spring is the perfect time to take care of your lawn and prepare it for the warmer months ahead, and we are here to help customers feel confident. Our Green Team are full of advice and expertise, with knowledge on the best products and tools to care for the lawn. They’ll be on-hand to troubleshoot any currents gardening queries and give those who have little knowledge on lawn care a strong understanding of how easy it can be to stay on top of when regularly maintained.

“Our free Grow How demonstration is in partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK, a fantastic charity raising funds to find a cure for dementia. We’d encourage all attendees to donate, if they can, to this important cause.”

Samantha Benham-Hermetz, Executive Director at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re delighted that Alzheimer’s Research UK will become part of Dobbies’ Grow How sessions during Dementia Action Week. As well as getting the chance to learn how to make the most of their gardens this spring, people can find out how to show their brains some love and help reduce their risk of dementia.

“Research shows that nearly half of all dementia cases could be prevented by addressing risk factors we can influence. But despite this, only a third of people in the UK realise it is possible to reduce their risk.

“We’re really proud to be working with Dobbies to raise much-needed awareness of the actions people can take for their brain health, while also raising vital funds for a cure for dementia.”

The garden centre is also inviting local groups, schools and causes who applied to Dobbies Community Gardens along to stores on Saturday 3 May. Dobbies’ Green Team will be announcing the successful group, who will receive a selection of products and tools, alongside gardening advice and volunteer hours.

To book May’s FREE Grow How session Love Your Lawn, visit www.dobbies.comvents.

Donations to Alzheimer’s Research UK can be made at the time of booking or in store on the day.