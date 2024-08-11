Louise Leigh Brings New Show 'Louise Leigh Distracted' to the Edinburgh Fringe

Where does juggling motherhood to monosyllabic teenagers, menopause and worrying that you’re as boring as a warm nipple leave you? Louise Leigh Distracted.

Returning to Edinburgh Fringe 2024 with her second hour, Louise Leigh Distracted, the Bristol-based powerhouse of a mum-cum-Gen X comic will navigate simultaneously coping with the menopause, parenting two teenagers, and planning her wishes after death - to be taxidermied and used to prank her descendants, of course!

Join wannabe ‘cool mum’ but perennially sensible Louise Leigh as she balances her urge to misbehave while obeying societal expectations. ‘Rebel within the rules’ Louise will take audiences on a journey to reconcile facing real life problems with never truly growing up.

Funny Women Stage Award semi-finalist Louise says, “I started stand-up in mid-life and I’m always wrestling to answer the question “What the hell am I supposed to be doing?”

“I studied Drama then spent the first portion of adulthood embarking on what was expected of me - striving to be a perfect wife and mother. 20 years on, I felt like I had indigestion of the self; I’d swallowed a huge part of me that was too gristly to go down.

“My upbringing was respectable Scottish middle class. Back in 1990 it seemed difficult to be respectable and be a woman doing comedy.

“I love coming up to the Fringe because I can revert back to my 18-year-old self for three weeks. I get to be in my native Scotland, play around as a comedian and reconnect with the funny motherf**ker I’ve always been at heart!”

Louise Leigh Distracted advance tickets (£10) are available to book here.

Louise Leigh started doing stand-up in 2016 after enrolling on a course and figuring one gig would ‘get it out of her system’. Eight years on and she can’t shake the bug. Co-host of the Eyre-Leigh Doors podcast with comic Pauline Eyre, Louise Leigh’s “infectious” (Funny Women) no-nonsense style lies somewhere between ‘Weird Barbie’ and your mum on MDMA.

After completing a Drama degree in the 90s, Louise suppressed her performing ambitions and followed a ‘normal’ path open to wives and mothers. She taught mother-and-baby swimming and even became Chair of the PTA. Now, still miraculously in her mid-to-late forties, (52) she works full-time as a pro comic.