Lothian unveils freeway fleet systems technology to improve operations

Lothian is set to implement software from the Free Fleet System to enhance safety and reliability for its fleet of 730 buses. The supplier's solution provides a holistic method for managing workshops, defects, inventory, purchasing, and compliance, and will be rolled out in three phases.

The first phase, which is already finished, has digitised stores and purchasing, increasing efficiency regarding 25 years of inventory data.

Many parts of the company, which transports over 110 million passengers annually in Edinburgh and the surrounding area, have eliminated paperwork due to task automation.

Fleet Systems Technology

According to Colin Barnes, Engineering Director of Lothian Buses, "the initial implementation of Freeway in stores has been a real success because we've streamlined everything and it's much easier to manage." "The entire purchasing process is also much better, especially since we can view everything on a smartphone at any time and from any location thanks to Freeway's useful app."

The second phase, which is underway, aims to simplify workshop operations. Freeway's apps allow engineers to access digital versions of job cards, inspection sheets, and other documents on their mobile devices.

Eventually, Lothian's Earned Recognition filings to the DVSA will also be automated by the technology.

Driver walk-around inspections will be part of phase three.

According to Barnes, "digitization is by far the most exciting development. We are receiving real-time updates from the workshop for the first time, and the data is consistently accurate, consistent, and comprehensive."

"Freeway guarantees optimal work practices, which is crucial for achieving our goals of continuously enhancing dependability and safety."

"Freeway provides us with complete control around the clock, and as we start gathering data digitally, we'll be able to leverage the AI and business intelligence tools Freeway is creating to create more and more helpful reports."

To further increase vehicle reliability, "we'll be able to predict issues and move toward much more preventative maintenance."

