Looking for your perfect summer 2025 staycation? We’ve found the perfect Scottish island getaway for you

Looking for the ultimate Scottish staycation in 2025? The Isle of Harris offers an unforgettable blend of breathtaking landscapes, outdoor adventures, and rich cultural heritage – all within reach for those seeking a getaway without leaving the UK.

Renowned for its world-famous beaches, including the pristine Luskentyre Sands, and dramatic mountain vistas, Harris is a true Scottish gem. Whether you're hiking, cycling, or wildlife spotting, the island’s rugged terrain provides a stunning backdrop for all kinds of outdoor activities.

Beyond the outdoor adventures, Harris offers a glimpse into authentic island life, where you can explore traditional villages, sample freshly caught seafood, and immerse yourself in the island’s rich Gaelic heritage. Whether you’re relaxing on a secluded beach or visiting local craft shops, the island’s unique atmosphere is sure to rejuvenate the spirit.

After a day of exploration, retreat to Baile An Or, a luxury self-catering holiday home located on the peaceful East Coast of Harris. This stunning property in the village of Ardslave offers modern comfort with a blend of traditional island charm, making it the perfect base for your getaway. Baile An Or is equipped with all the amenities you need for a relaxing stay, including free Wi-Fi, electric car charging facilities, and ample parking. The home provides a serene setting with direct shoreline access, allowing you to enjoy the beauty of the island right from your doorstep.

The luxury interior of Baile An Or

The E-Bikes provided at Baile An Or make it easy to explore the island’s picturesque Bays of Harris, giving you the chance to experience nature up close and at your own pace. For golf lovers, the Harris Golf Club presents one of Scotland’s most scenic courses, where a complimentary round of golf is included as part of your stay, when you book through holiday home experts Adore Scotland, allowing you to enjoy both sport and spectacular views.

With its combination of outdoor adventure, local culture, and luxurious accommodation, the Isle of Harris is the ideal destination for a 2025 staycation. Whether you're exploring the island’s stunning beaches or enjoying the comfort and tranquillity of Baile An Or, you’ll find that the island offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

About the Isle of Harris

The Isle of Harris is located in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland, known for its rugged landscapes, spectacular beaches, and rich Gaelic heritage. The island offers a wide range of outdoor activities, including hiking, cycling, and wildlife spotting, along with a unique cultural experience. Harris is also renowned for its Harris Tweed and exceptional golfing opportunities.

Baile An Or is a stunning holiday home on the Isle of Harris

Don’t fancy an island getaway? Don’t worry! Adore Scotland has a collection of some of the finest Scottish stays, so wherever you feel like going, the expert team will be able to find the perfect holiday home for you.