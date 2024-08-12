Long Distance – Queer Play at Edinburgh Fringe
Long Distance dives into the empty space between us and our desperate attempts to fill it up. A funny, heart-breaking new play about the daily work of love, technological despair, and the long distance that exists in every relationship these days.
Eli Zuzovsky (writer, director & producer) holds degrees from Harvard and Oxford, where he’s pursuing a PhD in fine art as a Rhodes Scholar. Shortlisted for an Israeli Academy Award, his work has been presented at the ART, the Harvard Film Archive, and Modern Art Oxford.
He’s been selected for Berlinale Talents, the Venice Biennale College, and Forbes’s list of “30 Under 30”. His debut novel Mazeltov is forthcoming from Macmillan.
Jonathan Rubin and Lewis Merrylees (actors) have recently graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.
"A sweet, sly, mournful, and horny coming of age... This passionately talented writer has more than earned his readers' acclaim."— Joshua Cohen, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Netanyahus, on Mazeltov
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.