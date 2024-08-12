Long Distance – Queer Play at Edinburgh Fringe

Two young queers meet. They fall in love, have sex, fight, make up, and break up – and all through texting. Their texts, dramatised like poetry, paint a portrait of an unforgettable relationship.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long Distance dives into the empty space between us and our desperate attempts to fill it up. A funny, heart-breaking new play about the daily work of love, technological despair, and the long distance that exists in every relationship these days.

Eli Zuzovsky (writer, director & producer) holds degrees from Harvard and Oxford, where he’s pursuing a PhD in fine art as a Rhodes Scholar. Shortlisted for an Israeli Academy Award, his work has been presented at the ART, the Harvard Film Archive, and Modern Art Oxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s been selected for Berlinale Talents, the Venice Biennale College, and Forbes’s list of “30 Under 30”. His debut novel Mazeltov is forthcoming from Macmillan.

Jonathan Rubin and Lewis Merrylees.

Jonathan Rubin and Lewis Merrylees (actors) have recently graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.